Lancers top Eastern in doubleheader

STEWART, Ohio — Two chances, but no upset to be had.

The Eastern boys basketball team dropped a pair of decisions to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking on Friday, falling 57-21 in the opener, and 51-26 in Game 2.

The Lancers (11-3, 6-1 TVC Hocking) were up 13-4 a quarter into the first game, and led 35-12 at halftime. A 17-to-5 third quarter gave the hosts a 52-17 advantage headed into the fourth.

FHHS outscored Eastern (0-16, 0-12) by a 5-to-4 count in the finale, capping off the 57-21 win.

For the game, the Eagles made seven field goals, all-two pointers, while hitting 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) free throws. The Maroon and Gold made 17 two-pointers, five triples and 8-of-10 (80 percent) foul shots.

Brayden O’Brien and Brady Watson led the guests with five points apiece, followed by Brad Hawk with four. Trey Hill, Isaiah Reed and Ethan Short scored two points each for the Eagles, while Bryce Newland recorded one point.

Leading the Lancers, Lane Smith and Hunter Smith scored eight points apiece, while Wes Carpenter and Andrew Airhart both marked seven. Nathaniel Massie and Elijah Lucas both recorded six points for FHHS, Iden Miller, Tariq Cottrill and Mitchell Roush each had three, while Collin Jarvis, Tyler Rogers and Ethan McCune tallied two points apiece.

The Lancers led 10-4 eight minutes into Game 2, and went into halftime on top 22-10. An 18-to-5 third quarter made Federal Hocking’s advantage 40-15 with eight minutes to go. Each team scored 11 in the final quarter of the 51-26 decision.

Eastern made a dozen field goals, including one three-pointer, while going 1-for-8 (12.5 percent) at the charity stripe. The hosts hit 22 field goals, including five trifectas, and were 2-for-5 (40 percent) at the foul line.

Hill led the Eagles with eight points, followed by Hawk with six. Newland came up with four points for Eastern, O’Brien and Owen Johnson added three apiece, while Watson scored two.

Cottrill led the Lancers with 10 points, followed by Lane Smith with eight, Lucas with seven, and Carpenter with six. Massie and Hunter Smith both scored four points, Billy Ward added three, Roush, Airhart and McCune tallied two apiece, while Evan McPherson claimed one point.

Next, Eastern travels to Western for a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

