RedStorm entertains IUSE in RSC tourney

RICHMOND, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande will entertain Indiana University Southeast in the opening round of the 2020-21 River States Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.

The game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m., at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The tourney bracket was seeded Wednesday night using a double-randomized draw.

The championship will feature 12 of the 13 league members — Indiana University East chose not to participate in the post-season — this year. The first round will take place on Monday, with the quarterfinals on Feb. 24, the semifinals on Feb. 27 and the championship final on March 2.

The randomized bracket drawing first selected the position on the bracket and then selected the team that would be in that bracket position.

Each of the 12 positions on the bracket were assigned a number. Odd-numbered teams will host their first game of the championship, while those receiving a bye will be home or away depending on the team that advances to play them.

Rio Grande (13-8) was selected as the No. 5 seed, while IU Southeast (4-5) was the No. 6 seed. Monday’s winner will advance to face No. 4 seed Midway University — which received one of four first-round byes — in the quarterfinals.

Rio Grande and IU Southeast did not meet during the regular season.

Other first-round matchups on Monday include No. 2 seed Asbury University at No. 3 Ohio Christian University, eighth-seeded Oakland City University at No. 9 seed Indiana University-Kokomo and 12th-seeded Brescia University at No. 11 Alice Lloyd College.

The other quarterfinal round matchups will feature the Asbury-Ohio Christian winner meeting No. 1 Point Park University, while No. 7 seed WVU-Tech faces the Oakland City-IU Kokomo survivor and the Alice Lloyd-Brescia winner battling 10th-seeded Carlow.

Fan attendance and spectator policies for all games of the tournament will be that of the host school of each individual games. At Rio Grande, no visiting fans are permitted while Rio players/coaches/cheerleaders are allowed four spectators each. The remaining 125 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to Rio students, faculty and staff.

The RSC Game Central, presented by Stretch Internet, will broadcast all games of the tournament. Log on to RiverStatesConference.com/Stretch to watch live.

The RSC Championship winner and runner-up will both advance to the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship as the conference’s two automatic bids to nationals.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director athe University of Rio Grande.

