Rio Grande sports briefs

Rio Grande to participate in RSC Indoor Championships

LOGAN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande is among the schools who will be competing in the 2020-21 River States Conference Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Logan High School’s Chieftain Center.

Field events begin at 11 a.m., and running events start at 11:15 a.m. with the 5,000 meters. The meet is scheduled to conclude with the distance medley relay at 5 p.m.

Teams are allowed to have four entries per event, and all four entries may score. The top eight finishers in each event will score points for their team.

All-conference honors will be on the line, with the top three finishers in all events and relays being named All-RSC and earning gold, silver and bronze medals. The teams with the most points scored in each division will be declared conference champions.

Individual and team award winners will be named after the meet. In addition to awards for the team champions and runners up, individual awards for men’s and women’s track and field athletes of the year, coaches of the year and newcomers of the year will be named.

RedStorm wrestling part of MSC Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande will be part of the Mid-South Conference wrestling championships on Saturday, at 11 a.m. EST, at the Ephram White Gym in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

This year, the championships are split into two separate tournaments at two locations. The North Division Tournament will take place in Bowling Green, while the South Division Tournament will be hosted by Southeastern (Fla.) in Lakeland.

The original start date for the North Division tournament was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, but was forced back a day due to inclement weather in the Bowling Green area.

Due to local capacity regulations, spectators are not allowed at the North Division Tournament.

Campbellsville (Ky.), Cumberland (Tenn.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Midway (Ky.), Rio Grande (Ohio) and Thomas More (Ky.) will all be competing in Bowling Green. The South Division tournament will feature Brewton-Parker (Ga.), Keiser (Fla.), Life (Ga.), Southeastern (Fla.) and St. Thomas (Fla.).

Lindsey Wilson won the North Division title going 5-0 against divisional competition, while Life won the South Division with a 5-0 record.

The Mid-South Conference gets 56 automatic bids with 36 going to the North Division and 20 going to the South Division.