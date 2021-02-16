GA wins 6th straight OVC title

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Six in one, a half-dozen in the other.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team had six individual champions and captured the program’s sixth consecutive league title on Friday night during the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference championships held at Fairland High School in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils set both program and league records by capturing their sixth consecutive league title as a team, and the Blue and White also had a pair of repeat champions while cruising to their history-making crown.

Junior Garytt Schwall captured his third straight individual title by winning the 132-pound weight class. Junior Todd Elliott secured his second league crown in as many years by winning the 126 division.

GAHS also received first-time championship efforts from junior Jayden Dunlap (152), sophomore Nate Yongue (113), and the freshman duo of Dylan Queen (120) and Hunter Shamblin (160).

The Blue Devils were also without their normal full roster due to a quarantine of some heavier division grapplers.

Ironton followed Gallia Academy in coming away with five individual champions, while Chesapeake and Fairland completed the 14-division field with two champions and one champion.

J.D. Leach (145) and Matt Davis (182) were both repeat champions for the Fighting Tigers, with Leach also earning his third straight OVC crown. Quay Harrison (138), Dalton Crabtree (170) and Owen Ison (220) were first-time league champions as well for IHS.

Nick Burns was a repeat heavyweight champion on behalf of the Panthers, who also got a first-time winner in Nicholas Wright at 195 pounds.

Ayden Wene captured Fairland’s lone title, as well as his own first league championship, at 106 pounds.

The Blue Devils have now captured 47 weight class championships to go along with six team titles over their 6-year reign as OVC champions.

Pictured are members of the 2020-21 Gallia Academy varsity wrestling team. At top, from left, are Brayden Easton, Garytt Schwall, Todd Elliott, Shane Stroud, Jayden Dunlap, Jules Sedeyn, Nate Yongue and Garland Saunders. In middle are Gabe Raynor, Caleb Stout, Dylan Queen, Wyatt Webb, Paolo Jones, Steven Davis, Hudson Shamblin, Hunter Shamblin and Michael Henry. At bottom are Dakota Siders and Cole Hines.

By Bryan Walters

