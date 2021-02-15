Adena ousts Lady Eagles, 47-39

FRANKFORT, Ohio — A great start, but the Lady Warriors rallied back.

The 26th seeded Eastern girls basketball team led seventh seeded host Adena by as many as 13 points in the first half of Saturday’s Division III sectional semifinal in Ross County, but the Lady Warriors battled back and escaped with a 47-39 victory.

Eastern (5-15) hit 5-of-12 field goals in the opening quarter, and led 13-4 eight minutes into play. The guests held Adena (15-3) off the board for the first 5:40 of the second period, pushing the advantage to 17-4. AHS closed the half with a 11-to-2 run, however, and trailed 19-15 at halftime.

The paced picked up after the break, with Adena outscoring the Lady Eagles 18-to-12 in the third quarter for a 33-31 lead headed into the fourth.

AHS scored six straight points to start the finale and led 39-31. Eastern got back to within two points, at 39-37, with just under three minutes to go, but the guests closed the 47-39 victory with an 8-to-2 run.

Eastern made 18 field goals, including one three-pointer, while Adena sank 14 field goals, including two triples. At the foul line, EHS made 2-of-8 (25 percent), while AHS hit 8-of-13 (61.5 percent).

Leading the Lady Eagles, Sydney Reynolds had 12 points and Erica Durst scored 10, making five field goals apiece. Jennifer Parker hit the team’s only three-pointer on her way to nine points. Juli Durst scored six in the setback, while Kennadi Rockhold came up with two markers.

Kiera Williams led the Lady Warriors with 22 points, 15 of which came after halftime. Emma Garrison was next with nine points, followed by Jadyn Smith, Makenna Lovely and Cheyanne Ater with four each. Caelan Miner and Sydney Foglesong rounded out the winning tally with two points apiece.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmiediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.