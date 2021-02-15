Lady Cavaliers slip past Meigs, 51-50

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — All it takes is one.

The Meigs girls basketball team found out the hard way on Friday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, falling to non-conference guest Chillicothe by a 51-50 final tally.

The Lady Marauders (9-11) were down 12-11 a quarter into play, but an 18-to-7 second quarter gave Chillicothe a 30-18 advantage at the half.

Each team scored nine points in the third quarter, and the Lady Cavaliers took their 39-27 lead into the finale.

Meigs saved its best for last, pouring in 23 points over the final eight minutes. However, CHS scored a dozen to seal the 51-50 victory, making 6-of-11 foul shots in the quarter.

Both teams made 17 field goals, with the Lady Marauders accounting for all-4 of the game’s three-pointers. Meigs made 12-of-20 (60 percent) foul shots, while CHS was 17-of-25 (68 percent) at the line.

Mallory Hawley led MHS with 18 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter. Rylee Lisle was next with 10 points, followed by Maggie Musser with seven, and Delana Wright with six. Jerrica Smith and Andrea Mahr scored four points apiece for the hosts, while Hannah Durst marked one.

Jacey Harding led the guests with 17 points, followed by Avery Erslan with 12 and Paige Huggins with 10. Rhiley Salyers contributed six points to the winning cause, Emma Barnes added four, while Emma Fromm came up with two.

The Maroon and Gold are slated to visit Fairfield Union in the Division II sectional semifinal on Thursday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.