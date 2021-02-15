Rebels run past Eastern, 61-32

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Once the Rebels got rolling, there was simply no slowing them down.

The South Gallia boys basketball team turned an eight-point halftime advantage into a 61-32 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Eastern on Friday in Meigs County.

Eastern (0-12) — which fell to South Gallia (10-5) by a 58-26 tally on Jan. 13 in Gallia County — sat tied with the Rebels at 11 a quarter into Friday’s bout. However, a 14-to-6 second quarter run gave the Rebels a 25-17 halftime lead.

The guests pulled away in the third period, outscoring EHS 22-to-9 for a 47-26 lead with eight minutes remaining. The Red and Gold then capped off the 61-32 victory with a 14-to-6 spurt, hitting seven field goals in the fourth quarter.

For the game, SGHS made 25 field goals, including two trifectas, while Eastern connected on 14 field goals, all from two-point range. At the foul line, South Gallia shot 9-for-21 (42.9 percent), while EHS went 4-for-10 (40 percent).

Brayden Hammond led the Rebels with 29 points, combining 11 two-pointers, one triple and a quartet of free throws. Tristan Saber was next with 11 points, followed by Layne Ours with nine, Blaik Saunders with five and Jaxxin Mabe with four. Ean Combs with two points and Andrew Small with one rounded out the winning tally.

Leading the Green and White, Brad Hawk scored 13 points and Brady Watson posted 12. Brayden O’Brien came up with four points in the setback, Trey Hill added two, while Bryce Newland chipped in with one.

Both teams are scheduled to be back on their respective home courts Tuesday, with Eastern hosting Belpre and South Gallia welcoming Waterford.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

