Southern’s Kyeger Roush signs with A-B football

On Feb. 5 on the campus of Southern High School, senior Kyeger Roush signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Alderson-Broaddus football team next season. Roush — who holds a 3.2 grade point average — is undecided on a major, and is set to play Offensive Tackle for the Battlers. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Brandi Roush, Kyeger Roush and Tommy Roush. Standing in the back are Kallie Roush, SHS Principal Daniel Otto, Kamry Roush, Logan Greenlee, SHS athletic director Alan Crisp, and SHS head football coach Cassady Willford.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_SHS-Roush.jpg Alex Hawley|OVP Sports