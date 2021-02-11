OVP sports briefs

Rio’s Harris recognized by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande (Ohio) freshman Spencer Harris won two jumping events to take home River States Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for Feb. 1-7.

The Gallipolis, Ohio, native won first place in the long jump and high jump at the Ohio Christian University Trailblazer Invitational. His leap of 7.06 meters in the long jump is now tops in the conference as is his height of 1.84 meters in the high jump.

Harris’ effort in the long jump also established a new indoor school record and currently ranks eighth nationally.

Next up for the RedStorm is the RSC Indoor Track & Field Championship Feb. 20 in Logan, Ohio.

RedStorm’s Blevins named RSC Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande forward Shiloah Blevins averaged a double-double to earn River States Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 1-7.

The 6-5 sophomore from South Webster, Ohio, put up 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in two contests. He also shot 56 percent from the field as the RedStorm went 2-0 versus RSC competition.

Blevins first had 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a win over WVU Tech, including the winning dunk at the buzzer. He followed that up with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a victory versus Carlow.