Blue Devils burn Marietta, 52-42

CENTENARY, Ohio — A comfortable night on the home front.

Sophomore Isaac Clary recorded his 11th double-double of the season and the Gallia Academy boys basketball team cruised to a 52-42 victory over visiting Marietta on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (8-8) notched their second straight win overall, but the hosts needed a little bit of time to find a rhythm that eventually resulted in a pair of 20-point fourth quarter cushions.

Clary produced three baskets in the opening canto, but the Tigers (6-11) also came away with three buckets and ultimately led 7-6 after eight minutes of play.

MHS extended its lead out to 10-6 and were also ahead 12-8 early in the second frame, but the Blue and White countered with a 7-2 surge that resulted in a permanent lead of 15-14.

All told, GAHS made a 22-15 second quarter push — led by Brody Fellure with eight points — en route to securing a 28-22 intermission advantage.

The Orange and Black were never closer the rest of the way as Gallia Academy put together a 16-4 third quarter charge and held a comfortable 44-26 cushion entering the finale.

The Blue Devils led 47-27 and 49-29 early in the fourth and started removing starters from the floor midway through. Marietta never came closer than the final 10-point outcome.

Gallia Academy outrebounded the guests by a 46-34 overall margin, but MHS did muster a 13-12 edge on the offensive glass. GAHS also committed 13 of the 21 turnovers in the contest.

The hosts made 21-of-53 field goal attempts for 40 percent, including a 3-of-9 effort from behind the arc for 33 percent. The Blue and White also went 7-of-14 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Clary scored at least one basket in each quarter and ended the night with 16 points to go along with a game-high 21 rebounds. Fellure was next with 13 points and two steals.

Kenyon Franklin and Carson Call contributed eight points apiece, followed by Cooper Davis with six points and Drake Phillips with one marker. Franklin added a team-best three assists, while Call also hauled in nine caroms.

Marietta netted 18-of-62 shot attempts for 29 percent, including a 4-of-18 performance from 3-point territory for 22 percent. The guests were also 2-of-8 at the charity stripe for 25 percent.

Mark Duckworth paced the Tigers with 16 points, half of which came in the fourth quarter. Tyler Kytta was next with eight points, followed by A.J. Graham with six markers.

Tony Munos and Adam Coil each chipped in five points. Isaac Koast completed the scoring with two points.

Gallia Academy travels to Rock Hill on Friday and also heads to Fairland on Monday for a pair of OVC contests at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy senior Cooper Davis (1) applies defensive pressure to a Marietta player during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.11-GA-Davis.jpg Gallia Academy senior Cooper Davis (1) applies defensive pressure to a Marietta player during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Brody Fellure (10) releases a shot attempt over a Marietta defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_GA-Fellure.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Brody Fellure (10) releases a shot attempt over a Marietta defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Carson Call (21) releases a shot attempt over a Marietta defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_GA-Call.jpg Gallia Academy junior Carson Call (21) releases a shot attempt over a Marietta defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Isaac Clary releases a shot attempt over a Marietta defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_GA-Clary.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Isaac Clary releases a shot attempt over a Marietta defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

