Lady Dragons down Gallia Academy, 60-29

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Lady Dragons weren’t to be denied.

The Fairland girls basketball team clinched its share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship with a 60-29 victory over host Gallia Academy on Monday in Gallia County.

The Lady Dragons (17-2, 13-1 OVC) — who share the league crown with Coal Grove — never trailed on Monday, scoring 12 in a row to start play.

GAHS (6-9, 5-8) ended the drought on a two-pointer from Maddy Petro with 47 seconds left in the opening stanza, but the guests were in front 15-3 by the end of the period.

FHS outscored the Blue Angels 17-to-11 in the second, and led 32-14 at halftime.

Fairland led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, and settled for a 48-21 advantage headed into the finale.

The guests were ahead by a game-high 35 points with 2:36 left in the contest, and cruised to the 60-29 victory.

For the game, Gallia Academy made 10 field goals, including one three-pointer, to go with an 8-for-16 (50 percent) day at the foul line. Fairland made just 3-of-14 (21.4 percent) free throws, but hit 25 field goals, including seven trifectas.

GAHS senior Maddy Petro led the hosts with 16 points, combining six field goals, with a 4-for-6 performance at the charity stripe. Preslee Reed was next with nine points, followed by Emma Hammons and Asia Griffin with two each.

Leading Fairland, Bree Allen scored 17 points, Tomi Hinkle posted 13, while Reece Barnitz tallied 10. Libby Judge was next with five points, followed by Miaa Howard with four, and Katie Brumfield with three. Kylee Bunce, Brenna Reedy, Hannah Taylor and Kirsten Orsbon rounded out the winning total with two points apiece.

This gives Fairland the season sweep of GAHS, as the Lady Dragons won 79-35 on Jan. 21 in Proctorville.

The Blue and White are slated to wrap up league play on Wednesday at Portsmouth.

GAHS freshman Emma Hammons (right) steals the ball and passes to junior teammate Preslee Reed (13), during the first half of the Blue Angels’ 60-29 setback on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.10-GA-Hammons.jpg GAHS freshman Emma Hammons (right) steals the ball and passes to junior teammate Preslee Reed (13), during the first half of the Blue Angels’ 60-29 setback on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS freshman Mary Howell drives past a Fairland defender, during the second half of the Blue Angels’ 31-point setback on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.10-GA-Howell.jpg GAHS freshman Mary Howell drives past a Fairland defender, during the second half of the Blue Angels’ 31-point setback on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS senior Maddy Petro (5) shoots a two-pointer over FHS freshman Brenna Reedy (14), during Monday’s Ohio Valley Conference bout in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.10-wo-GA-Petro.jpg GAHS senior Maddy Petro (5) shoots a two-pointer over FHS freshman Brenna Reedy (14), during Monday’s Ohio Valley Conference bout in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Asia Griffin (left) drives past a Fairland defender, during the Lady Dragons’ 60-29 win on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.10-wo-GA-Griffin.jpg Gallia Academy junior Asia Griffin (left) drives past a Fairland defender, during the Lady Dragons’ 60-29 win on Monday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

