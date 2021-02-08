Blue Angels breeze past Portsmouth, 56-26

CENTENARY, Ohio — After a start like that, the Blue Angels were able to put it on cruise control.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team scored the first 25 points of Friday’s Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County, where the Blue Angels wound up with a 56-26 victory over guest Portsmouth.

The Blue Angels (6-8, 5-7 OVC) hit five field goals, including two triples, in the opening quarter, and led 12-0 eight minutes into play.

GAHS scored 13 straight points to start the second period and led 25-0 with 2:33 until halftime. The Lady Trojans ended the drought with an 8-0 run, but Gallia Academy hit the final bucket of the half and headed into the break with a 27-8 lead.

The hosts added three points to their advantage with a 12-to-9 third quarter, and led 39-17 with eight minutes to play.

Gallia Academy closed the 56-26 victory with a 17-to-9 run in the finale.

For the game, GAHS hit 21 field goals, including three trifectas. Meanwhile, PHS sank nine field goals, three of which came from deep. The Blue Angels made 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) free throws, while Portsmouth was 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) at the foul line.

GAHS senior Maddy Petro led the Blue and White with 20 points, combining eight field goals and a 4-for-6 day at the foul line. Emma Hammons was next with 10 points, followed by Chanee Cremeens with seven, Koren Truance with six, and Mary Howell with five. Asia Griffin and Preslee Reed rounded out the winning tally with four points each.

Ayonna Carr paced the guests with 12, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Nina Trinidad scored 11 in the setback, while Emily Cheatham added three.

After Gallia Academy’s meeting with Fairland on Monday, the Blue Angels and Lady Trojans are set to battle again on Wednesday at PHS.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy sophomore Chanee Cremeens puts an offensive rebound back up, during the second half of the Blue Angels' 56-26 victory on Friday in Centenary, Ohio. GAHS sophomore Regan Wilcoxon (10) fires a long range jumper, during Blue Angels' 30-point win on Friday in Centenary, Ohio. GAHS senior Maddy Petro (5) shoots a two-pointer, during the Blue Angels' 56-26 victory on Friday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Gallia Academy junior Preslee Reed (left) drives toward the basket, during the second half of the Blue Angels' 30-point win on Friday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

