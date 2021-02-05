Lady Raiders sweep Wellston, 61-37

WELLSTON, Ohio — It took a quarter to get going, but once they did, there was no stopping Lady Raiders.

The River Valley girls basketball team trailed Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston by two points a quarter into Thursday’s tilt in Jackson County, but the Silver and Black outscored WHS 46-to-20 over the remaining three periods and won 61-37.

The Lady Rockets — who lost to RVHS (11-7, 6-4 TVC Ohio) by a 46-38 tally on Jan. 4 in Bidwell — connected on three triples and were up 17-to-15 a quarter into play on Thursday.

River Valley held the hosts to just two field goals in the second period, however, going on a 19-to-6 run for a 34-23 halftime lead.

Out of the break, RVHS outscored Wellston 10-to-5 in the third quarter, making its lead 44-28 with eight minutes to play.

The Silver and Black finished off the 61-37 win with a 17-to-9 run in the finale.

For the game, River Valley made 20 field goals, including six three-pointers, while Wellston hit 14 field goals, including six triples. RVHS made 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) free throws, while WHS was 3-for-7 (42.9 percent) from the charity stripe.

Hannah Jacks led the Lady Raiders with 24 points on six field goals and a 12-for-13 day at the foul line. Lauren Twyman hit a team-best four three-pointers on her way to 15 points. Sierra Somerville was next with eight points, followed by Allie Holley with six and Morrisa Barcus with four. Brooklin Clonch and Abbigail Browning rounded out the winning total with two points apiece.

Wellston was led by Daycee Clemons with 12 points on four triples. Lauren Cheatham was next with eight points, followed by Makenna Kilgour and Maddie Potts with five each. Jenna Johnston scored three points for the Lady Rockets, while Kimmi Aubrey and Sarah Martin chipped in with two apiece.

On Saturday, River Valley hosts Chesapeake at 6:30 p.m.

