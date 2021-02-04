Lady Eagles take down Meigs, 57-48

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — What goes around, comes around.

The Eastern girls basketball team — which dropped a 65-56 decision at Meigs on Jan. 27 — claimed a nine-point victory of its own on Wednesday at ‘the Nest’, defeating the Lady Marauders 57-48 in non-league play.

Eastern (5-14) led initially, but was down 13-6 a quarter in to play, with Meigs (6-9) connecting on three triples in the opening stanza.

The Lady Marauders were up by nine points within the opening minute of the second period, but the hosts rallied back, taking a 24-22 halftime lead on a putback buzzer-beater by Sydney Reynolds.

The Green and White scored 12 of the first 16 points in the second half, and led by double digits, at 36-26. The Lady Marauders trimmed the margin to 39-30 by the end of the third, and were within two, at 41-39, with a 9-to-2 run over the first two minutes of the fourth.

EHS, however, answered with a 16-to-2 run, featuring a 10-of-13 performance at the foul line. Eastern was held scoreless for the final 1:39, as the Lady Marauders scored seven unanswered points.

In the 57-48 victory, Eastern committed 16 turnovers, including just four in the first half. Meanwhile, Meigs gave the ball away 30 times, with 21 turnovers before the break. The Lady Marauders won the rebounding battle by a 38-to-33 clip, although the hosts earned a 12-to-10 edge on the offensive glass. The Lady Eagles combined for 22 steals, 12 assists and one rejection, while the Maroon and Gold came up with 12 steals, eight assists and seven blocked shots.

Eastern made just one of its first 18 field goal attempts, but wound up shooting 20-of-62 (32.3 percent) from the field, including 1-of-12 (8.3 percent) from beyond the arc. Meigs connected on 21-of-58 (36.2 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, EHS was 16-for-23 (69.6 percent), while MHS was 2-of-8 (25 percent).

Reynolds led the host with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, to go with three assists. Juli Durst and Erica Durst tallied 10 points each in the win, Kennadi Rockhold added seven points and three assists, while Jennifer Parker scored six. Hope Reed rounded out the scoring column for the hosts with two markers.

Juli Durst led the EHS defense with eight steals, while Rockhold and Reynolds claimed five each, with Rockhold also recording the team’s lone blocked shot.

Rylee Lisle paced the guests with 15 points, combining three triples and three two-pointers. Delana Wright was next with 11 points, followed by Mallory Hawley with nine points and a game-best four assists. Hannah Durst scored seven in the setback, Jerrica Smith added four points, while Andrea Mahr recorded two points and a team-best 10 rebounds.

Leading Meigs’ defense, Lisle claimed four steals and two blocks, while Hawley had three blocks and two steals.

After hosting Athens on Thursday, Meigs will visit Southern on Saturday. Following its trip to South Gallia on Thursday, Eastern is slated to end the regular season at Caldwell on Saturday.

