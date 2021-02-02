Lady Rebels pull away from Wellston, 63-47

WELLSTON, Ohio — Closing out the win with authority.

The South Gallia girls basketball team headed into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s non-league bout at Wellston with just a six-point lead, but the Lady Rebels capped off the 63-47 victory with a 17-to-7 final period.

South Gallia (9-10) was up 14-13 a quarter into play, but a 14-to-11 second quarter gave the hosts a 27-25 halftime lead.

Wellston scored 13 in the third quarter, but SGHS poured in 21 for a 46-40 lead with eight minutes to play. The Lady Rebels’ 17-to-7 closing run featured six field goals, as well as a 5-for-10 performance at the foul line.

In the 63-47 victory, SGHS made 23 field goals, including six three-pointers. Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets sank 20 field goal attempts, including five trifecta tries. South Gallia sank 11-of-20 (55 percent) free throws, while WHS hit 2-of-3 (66.7 percent) foul shots.

Jessie Rutt led South Gallia with 20 points, 16 of which came after halftime. Macie Sanders contributed 17 points to the winning cause, Tori Triplett added 14, while Makayla Waugh chipped in with seven. Rounding out the SGHS total, Ryleigh Halley and Kennedey Lambert scored three and two points respectively.

Lauren Cheatham led the hosts with 17 points, followed by Daycee Clemons with 11. Makenna Kilgour was next with six points, followed by Jenna Johnston with five. Kimmi Aubrey and Maddie Potts claimed three points each for the hosts, while Taylar Spencer scored two.

The Lady Rebels will be back at home on Thursday against Eastern.

By Alex Hawley

