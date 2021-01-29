Lady Panthers fend off Gallia Academy in OT, 50-40

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Blue Angels left it on the floor for four quarters … and ultimately had nothing left for the extra session.

Host Chesapeake made an 11-1 run in overtime and ultimately spoiled a solid performance by the Gallia Academy girls basketball team on Thursday night during a 40-30 victory in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (4-8, 3-7 OVC) equally produced eight points in each of the first three periods of play, but the guests gradually turned a 13-8 first quarter deficit into a 24-23 edge headed into the fourth quarter of play.

The Lady Panthers (12-6, 8-5) got four points Maddie Ward down the stretch run of regulation, which triggered a 6-5 push that eventually forced overtime while knotting things up at 29-all.

GAHS did not make a field goal and went only 1-of-3 at the free throw line in the extra session, with Emma Hammons providing the lone point over the additional 4-minute span.

The Purple and White, on the other hand, netted 7-of-9 charity tosses in overtime and received six points from Ward while wrapping up the 10-point outcome.

Hammons had half of Gallia Academy’s point total in falling behind 13-8 through one quarter of play, then Maddy Petro and Regan Wilcoxon each scored three points as part of an 8-5 run that closed the halftime deficit down to 18-16.

Petro produced six points in the third frame as the Blue and White made another 8-5 run that resulted in a 1-point lead entering the fourth.

The Blue Angels made 12 total field goals — including one trifecta — and also went 5-of-15 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Petro led the guests with 11 points, followed by Asia Griffin with seven points and Hammons with five markers. Chanee Cremeens and Wilcoxon completed the tally with respective efforts of four and three points.

CHS netted 10 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also made 18-of-25 charity tosses for 72 percent.

Ward led the hosts with a game-high 15 points, followed by Emily Duncan with 10 points and Brooklyn McComas with six markers. Ashlee Conley and Blake Anderson completed the winning mark with respective efforts of five and four points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Fairland in an OVC tilt at 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro releases a shot attempt over an Ironton defender during a Jan. 7 girls basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio.

