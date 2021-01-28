Wildcats hold off Southern, 69-60

RACINE, Ohio — The third made the difference.

The Southern boys basketball team led Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford by three points at halftime on Tuesday in Meigs County, but the visiting Wildcats went on a 29-to-11 third quarter run and held on for a 69-60 victory.

The Tornadoes (2-10, 1-6 TVC Hocking) — who fell at Waterford on Dec. 15 by a 53-47 count — trailed the Wildcats 16-15 eight minutes into Tuesday’s contest.

The Purple and Gold outscored WHS 16-to-11 in the second period and headed into halftime on top 31-27.

Waterford’s 29-to-11 third quarter run featuring a dozen field goals, and gave the guests a 56-42 lead headed into the finale.

The Tornadoes saved the best for last, scoring 18 points on the strength of eight field goals in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were held to a single field goal in the fourth, but hit 11-of-16 free throws in the period, sealing the 69-60 win.

In total, the Tornadoes made two dozen field goals, five of which came from three-point range. Meanwhile, WHS hit 23 field goals, including seven triples. SHS went 5-for-13 (38.5 percent) at the charity stripe, while Waterford sank 16-of-25 (64 percent) foul shots.

Southern was led by Ryan Laudermilt with 14 points, as well as Chase Bailey and Lincoln Rose with 13 apiece. Arrow Drummer, Cade Anderson and Isaac McCarty scored six each for the hosts, while Aiden Hill chipped in with two.

Leading the guests, Jarrett Armstrong scored 21, sinking a game-best five three-pointers. Jacob Huffman was next with 15 points, followed by Holden Dailey with 13, and Luke Teters with nine. Rounding out the winning total, Grant McCutcheon and Wade Smith scored six and five points respectively.

On Friday, Southern is slated to host Trimble.

