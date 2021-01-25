Blue Devils 3rd at WCH tourney

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — A solid showing by the Blue Devils.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team collected two individual championships, 10 top-5 efforts and placed third out of 14 teams on Saturday afternoon at the 2021 Washington Court House Bracket Tournament held at Washington High School in Fayette County.

The Blue Devils had just 11 grapplers competing in the 14 individual weight classes, and only one of those near-dozen wrestlers didn’t record a top-5 placing in their respective divisions.

In fact, GAHS collectively posted a 21-15 overall record and ended the day with 11 pinfall wins. The Blue and White also had five grapplers finish in the top-3 in their respective weight classes.

Garytt Schwall (132) and Brayden Easton (195) both went unbeaten while winning their respective divisions. Easton posted three pinfall wins in as many matches, while Schwall had a single pinfall to go along with a 2-0 mark.

Hunter Shamblin was the 170-pound runner-up following a 2-1 day that included two pinfall wins. Nate Yongue (106) and Hudson Shamblin (160) both placed third with identical 3-1 marks that also included three pinfall wins apiece.

Steven Davis was fourth at 182 pounds with a 2-2 record that included a pinfall win. Todd Elliott (120), Dakota McCoy (138), Cole Hines (152) and Gabe Raynor (220) all ended up fifth in their respective divisions.

McCoy and Hines each went 2-2 overall, with McCoy recording a pair of pinfall wins. Raynor and Elliott were both 1-2 and recorded a pinfall win each. Dakota Siders went winless in two matches at 285 pounds.

The Blue Devils finished the day with a team score of 159 points. St. Clairsville won the meet with a score of 235, while Indian Valley placed in between the Red Devils and GAHS with 168 points.

St. Clairsville came away with a tournament-best five divisional champions, with Gallia Academy and IVHS landing two weight class champions apiece. Fairmont, Waynesville, Bethel-Tate, Adena and West Carrollton also had one grappler claim a divisional title as well.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Washington Court House Bracket Tournament held Saturday at Washington High School.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy junior Brayden Easton locks in a hold on a Marietta opponent during a 182-pound match held on Jan. 6 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_GA-Easton.jpg Gallia Academy junior Brayden Easton locks in a hold on a Marietta opponent during a 182-pound match held on Jan. 6 in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Easton, Schwall win weight class titles for GAHS

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.