Lady Spartans sweep River Valley, 57-32

BIDWELL, Ohio — After all, a week didn’t make that much difference.

The River Valley girls basketball team — which dropped a 63-30 decision to Alexander on Jan. 14 in Albany — fell to the Lady Spartans by a 57-32 count in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action on Thursday in Gallia County.

RVHS (9-6, 4-3 TVC Ohio) was down by just two points, at 12-10, a quarter into play. However, Alexander (13-2, 8-1) outscored the hosts 15-to-9 in the second period and took a 27-to-19 lead into halftime.

The guests came out of the half with a 9-to-5 spurt and headed into the finale with a 36-to-24 edge.

The Lady Spartans saved their best for last, capping off the 57-32 with a 21-to-8 run.

For the game, River Valley made 14 field goals, including one three-pointer. Meanwhile, the guests sank 20 field goals, including six trifectas. At the foul line, RVHS was 3-of-7 (42.9 percent), while AHS shot 11-of-12 (91.7 percent).

Hannah Jacks led the Silver and Black with 11 points, followed by Lauren Twyman with eight. Allie Holley contributed six points to the Lady Raider cause, Emma Truance chipped in with four, Morrisa Barcus added two, while Madison Hall had one.

For Alexander, Marlee Grinstead led all-scorers with 26 points. Kara Meeks was next with 16, followed by Jadyn Mace with eight. Brooke Casto claimed five points in the win, while Erin Scurlock scored two.

The Lady Raiders are slated to be back on their home court against league-leading Vinton County on Monday.

