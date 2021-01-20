South Point sweeps Blue Devils, 60-42

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A strong start, but the hosts proved to be too much.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team led Ohio Valley Conference host South Point eight minutes into Tuesday’s tilt in Lawrence County, but the Pointers outscored GAHS 51-32 the rest of the way for a 60-42 victory.

GAHS (3-6, 1-5 OVC) — which also fell to SPHS (7-2, 5-1) by a 60-38 count on Jan. 13 in Centenary — was ahead by a 10-9 edge a quarter into play on Tuesday.

However, South Point went on a 22-to-11 run in the second quarter, and headed into the half with a 31-21 lead.

A 16-to-11 third quarter made the Pointer lead 47-32 with eight minutes to go. The hosts outscored the Blue Devils 13-to-10 over the final eight minutes, capping off the 50-32 win and the season sweep.

Gallia Academy made 14 field goals, three of which came from beyond the arc, while South Point sank 22 field goals, including a quartet of trifectas. GAHS hit 11-of-22 (50 percent) free throws, while SPHS was 12-of-20 (60 percent) from the foul line.

Isaac Clary led the Blue and White with 14 points, followed by Kenyon Franklin with nine. Cooper Davis and Brody Fellure tallied seven each for the guests, Carson Call and Connor Walter added two each, while Drake Phillips chipped in with one point.

Austin Webb led the Pointers with 22 points, followed by Mason Kazee with 12 and Nakyam Turner with 11. Darryl Taylor scored seven points for the hosts, while Jake Adams, Malik Pegram, Jordan Ermalovich and Xander Dornon came up with two points apiece.

Gallia Academy is scheduled to be back on the court on Friday at Ironton.

