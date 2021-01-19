Lady Raiders sweep South Gallia, 69-51

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Needless to say, the Lady Raiders were a little ‘jacked’ for this rematch between county rivals.

Senior Hannah Jacks poured in a career-high 32 points and the River Valley girls basketball team shot 58 percent from the field on Monday night during a 69-51 victory over host South Gallia in a non-conference matchup between Gallia County programs.

The Lady Raiders (9-5) needed roughly seven minutes to secure a permanent lead, and an early barrage of 3-point bombs helped the Silver and Black storm out to a 17-14 first quarter lead.

The Lady Rebels (7-8) — who led 12-9 while forcing seven first quarter turnovers — ultimately never came closer than 22-21 following a Jessie Rutt basket with 5:12 remaining in the opening half.

RVHS — which went 7-of-11 from behind the arc in the first half of play — countered with a 13-4 surge over the next 2:40 and built its first double-digit advantage at 35-25 with 2:31 left.

The Red and Gold responded with a quick 4-0 run that closed the deficit down to two possessions with 1:28 remaining, but Jacks converted one last trifecta 19 seconds later while allowing the guests to take a 38-29 cushion into the break.

SGHS was never closer as the Lady Raiders led by as many as 19 points in the third frame and used a 16-7 run to extend their lead out to 54-36 entering the finale.

River Valley built three different 20-point advantages in the fourth quarter and traded points with the hosts down the stretch, which ultimately wrapped up the 18-point outcome.

The Lady Rebels held Jacks scoreless in the first period as both teams battled through two ties and five lead changes before Lauren Twyman hit the last of three 3-pointers with 57 seconds showing for a 12-9 edge. Twyman had 11 points in the opening eight minutes and helped RVHS establish a 17-14 advantage.

Jacks nailed three trifectas and poured in 11 points in the second stanza as the guests turned a 1-possession lead into a comfortable 9-point cushion at the break. Jacks also scored eight markers in the third and had 13 points down the stretch to complete her career-best evening.

River Valley had only one quarter in which it didn’t shoot 50 percent or better from the field, going 8-of-18 — including 4-of-7 from behind the arc — in the second canto. The Lady Rebels, conversely, managed to shoot better than 40 percent from the floor only in the fourth quarter.

The guests claimed a season sweep in this series after posting a 47-42 win in the first contest in Bidwell back on Nov. 24, 2020.

The Lady Raiders outrebounded the hosts by a 32-22 overall margin, but SGHS did manage an 11-6 edge on the offensive glass. River Valley also committed 19 of the 37 turnovers in the contest, but made only four of those mistakes in the middle two frames.

RVHS netted 28-of-48 field goal attempts for 58 percent, including a 7-of-13 performance from behind the arc for 54 percent. The guests were also 6-of-13 at the free throw line for 46 percent.

Along with her game-high 32 points, Jacks also hauled in eight rebounds and dished out six assists. Twyman was next with 16 points, followed by Emma Truance with 11 markers. Twyman also grabbed seven boards in the triumph.

Sierra Somerville contributed six points and eight caroms, while Allie Holley and Morrisa Barcus completed the winning tally with two points each.

The Lady Rebels made 19-of-54 from the field overall for 35 percent, including a 5-of-25 performance from 3-point territory for 20 percent. The hosts also went 8-of-14 at the charity stripe for 57 percent.

Rutt paced the Red and Gold with 14 points, followed by Tori Triplett with 13 points and Macie Siders with 10 markers. Ryleigh Halley and Kennedey Lambert were respectively next with seven and three points.

Bella Cochran and MaKayla Waugh completed the SGHS tally with two points apiece. Cochran led the hosts with six rebounds, while Halley grabbed five caroms as well.

River Valley returns to action Thursday when it hosts Alexander in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

South Gallia also returns to the hardwood Thursday as it hosts Southern in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt hauls in a rebound and is surrounded by River Valley defenders Lauren Twyman (20), Emma Truance and Allie Holley (5) during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_1.20-RV-Defense-1.jpg South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt hauls in a rebound and is surrounded by River Valley defenders Lauren Twyman (20), Emma Truance and Allie Holley (5) during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley freshman Emma Truance and South Gallia sophomore Ryleigh Halley battle for possession of a rebound during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_1.20-SG-RHalley-1.jpg River Valley freshman Emma Truance and South Gallia sophomore Ryleigh Halley battle for possession of a rebound during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia senior MaKayla Waugh, right, looks to make a pass while being guarded by a River Valley player during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_SG-MaKayla-1.jpg South Gallia senior MaKayla Waugh, right, looks to make a pass while being guarded by a River Valley player during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Sierra Somerville (22) looks to make a pass while being guarded by a South Gallia player during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_RV-Somerville-1.jpg River Valley senior Sierra Somerville (22) looks to make a pass while being guarded by a South Gallia player during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Hannah Jacks (2) releases a shot attempt over a pair of South Gallia defenders during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_RV-Jacks-1.jpg River Valley senior Hannah Jacks (2) releases a shot attempt over a pair of South Gallia defenders during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.