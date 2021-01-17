OVP sports briefs

Rio Grande Athletics update attendance policy

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande athletic department has announced that it will once again allow a limited number of spectators for events at the Newt Oliver Arena.

All fans had been prohibited from attending since mid-November as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Under the updated policy, which begins with Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Ohio Christian University, all Rio Grande players, cheerleaders and coaches are allowed four family members or friends for admittance.

A total of 125 tickets for Rio Grande students, faculty and staff will be available at the door on game day, one hour before game time.

All tickets are reserved seating.

The updated policy also prohibits fans of the visiting school from attending.