WVSSAC releases sports update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Mountain State is starting to get things in motion.

After making multiple postponements to the start of the 2020-21 winter sports season, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission made several announcements this week in regards to getting high school competition back in action.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced earlier in the week that winter sports could resume on March 3.

The WVSSAC also announced that all West Virginia high school teams could begin practicing on Feb. 15 so that a minimum of 14 practice days could be held before that opening round of official competition started on March 3.

Spring sports teams are permitted to begin practicing on March 15 and will start competition on April 12.

The WVSSAC also released a newly revised schedule for championship events for both winter and spring competition.

WINTER SPORTS

Swimming: Held in Morgantown on April 20-21.

Wrestling: Held in Huntington; Class AA-A on April 21-22, Class AAA on April 23-24.

Girls Basketball: Held in Charleston on April 27 through May 1.

Boys Basketball: Held in Charleston on May 4-8.

Cheerleading: Tentatively scheduled for March 20.

SPRING SPORTS

Tennis: Held in Charleston on June 3-5.

Track and Field: Held in Charleston; Class A on June 10, Class AA on June 11, Class AAA on June 12.

Softball: Held in Charleston on June 22-23.

Baseball: Held in Charleston on June 24-26.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant’s Derek Raike maintains leverage on an opponent during a 132-pound match at the 2020 WVSSAC Championships held in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_3.1-PP-Raike.jpg Point Pleasant’s Derek Raike maintains leverage on an opponent during a 132-pound match at the 2020 WVSSAC Championships held in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.