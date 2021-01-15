Blue Devils win dual at Ashland Blazer

ASHLAND, Ky. — Much like an Oreo cookie, the best part was in the middle.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team notched nine consecutive victories between the 120-pound and 182-pound weight classes and claimed a 54-30 victory over host Ashland Paul Blazer in a non-conference dual held in the Bluegrass State.

The visiting Blue Devils fell behind 12-0 after a pair of losses in the two lightest divisions, but the Blue and White countereded with three consecutive forfeit wins for an 18-12 edge.

Garytt Schwall (138), Dakota McCoy (145), Cole Hines (152), Hudson Shamblin (160) and Steven Davis (182) followed with pinfall victories, and Hunter Shamblin (170) won via forfeit as GAHS increased its advantage out to 54-12.

The Tomcats — who recorded five pinfall wins themselves — closed the remaining heavier divisions out with three consecutive victories to complete the 24-point outcome.

Gallia Academy won half of the 10 matches actually held at the event, but benefitted from the four forfeit wins.

Listed below are the divisional results from the dual match.

106: Troy Gardner (AB) pin Nate Yongue (GA).

113: Tyler Bush (AB) pin Jules Sedeyn (GA).

120: Dylan Queen (GA) win by forfeit.

126: Todd Elliott (GA) win by forfeit.

132: Paolo Jones (GA) win by forfeit.

138: Garytt Schwall (GA) pin Bryce Helms (AB).

145: Dakota McCoy (GA) pin Jacob Devaney (AB).

152: Cole Hines (GA) pin Ryan Billups (AB).

160: Hudson Shamblin (GA) pin Ayden Donall (AB).

170: Hunter Shamblin (GA) win by forfeit.

182: Steven Davis (GA) pin Landon Humphreys (AB).

195: Kolby Coburn (AB) pin Brayden Easton (GA).

220: Zane Christian (AB) pin Gabe Raynor (GA).

285: Tristin Rayburn (AB) pin Dakota Siders (GA).

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

