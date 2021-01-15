Blue Angels avenge South Point, 40-32

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Blue Angels saved their best for last.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team made a 15-4 fourth quarter run and salvaged a season split with host South Point in the process Thursday night following a 40-32 decision in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (4-3, 3-3 OVC) — who dropped a 40-26 decision to SPHS back on Jan. 2 in Centenary — built a 6-point first quarter lead, but the Lady Pointers (3-6, 3-6) countered with a 21-12 surge over the next two frames and took a 28-25 edge into the finale.

Maddy Petro — who was held scoreless through the middle periods — provided seven points down the stretch as the Blue and White rallied with an 11-point swing to eventually wrap up the 8-point triumph.

Petro provided six points in the first stanza as the guests established a 13-7 lead, but Karmen Bruton nailed two trifectas during an 11-8 second quarter push that allowed South Point to close to within 21-18 at the break. Bruton scored eight points in the third during a 10-4 charge that gave SPHS a 28-25 edge headed into the fourth.

GAHS made 14 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 9-of-14 at the free throw line for 64 percent.

Petro led the guests with 13 points, followed by Chanee Cremeens with 10 points and Asia Griffin with seven markers. Regan Wilcoxon was next with five points, while Emma Hammons and Hannah Ehman completed the winning tally with respective efforts of three and two points.

SPHS netted 10 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also made 9-of-14 charity tosses for 64 percent.

Bruton paced the Lady Pointers with a game-high 16 points, followed by Sarah Roach with eight markers. Sarah Mitchell and Kaelyn Jones completed the scoring with four points apiece.

Gallia Academy traveled to Meigs on Saturday and returns to action Monday night when it hosts Coal Grove in an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

