Blue Devils fall to South Point, 60-38

CENTENARY, Ohio — It was there for the taking … and then it got away.

Visiting South Point made a 26-16 run over the final 10-plus minutes of regulation and turned a grueling 4-point edge into a 60-36 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team on Wednesday night during an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (2-5, 0-4 OVC) never led by more than three points throughout the contest, but the hosts held advantages in each of the first two frames before the Pointers (6-1, 4-1) ultimately took a permanent lead at 15-13 three minutes into the second period.

SPHS increased its lead out to 24-17 with under a minute remaining in the half, but Cooper Davis canned a trifecta that allowed the Blue and White to enter halftime trailing 24-20.

The scored remained that way until the midway point of the third frame, but the Blue and Golf reeled off nine consecutive points for a 33-20 cushion.

Isaac Clary converted the first of his two third quarter baskets with three minutes remaining for an 11-point deficit, but South Point closed the canto with a 14-2 surge and took a 47-24 lead into the finale.

Gallia Academy was never closer than 21 points the rest of the way and the guests closed regulation with a small 13-12 run to wrap up the 24-point outcome.

The Blue Devils outrebounded South Point by a sizable 42-24 overall margin, including a 14-8 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed 32 of the 41 turnovers in the contest.

GAHS netted 15-of-46 shot attempts for 33 percent, including a 3-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 19 percent. The hosts also went 3-of-5 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Clary led Gallia Academy with a double-double effort of 15 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Davis and Carson Call with seven markers apiece.

Kenyon Franklin and Brody Fellure completed the respective scoring with five and two points. Davis and Fellure each dished out two assists, while Noah Vanco also hauled in five rebounds.

The Pointers connected on 21-of-57 field goal attempts for 37 percent, including a 9-of-25 effort from 3-point range for 36 percent. The guests were also 9-of-12 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Mason Kazee paced SPHS with a game-high 20 points, followed by Austin Webb with 16 points. Nakyan Turner and Xander Dornon were next with six markers apiece.

Darryl Taylor and Jake Adams respectively added four and three points to the winning cause, while Malik Pegrami and Carmelo Sammons chipped in two points each. Tanner Runyon completed the winning mark with one point.

The Blue Devils return to action Friday when they travel to Chesapeake for an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy also hosts Coal Grove on Tuesday in an OVC tilt at 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy sophomore Isaac Clary (50) releases a shot attempt over a South Point defender during the first half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest against South Point in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_1.15-GA-Clary.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Isaac Clary (50) releases a shot attempt over a South Point defender during the first half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest against South Point in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

