Raiders roll past South Gallia, 54-44

BIDWELL, Ohio — This seven proved to be rather magnificent.

The River Valley boys basketball team led wire-to-wire and had all seven of its players reach the scoring column on Tuesday night during a collective 54-44 victory over visiting South Gallia in a non-conference matchup of Gallia County programs.

The host Raiders (7-3) forced six first quarter turnovers and hit four of their first eight shot attempts while storming out to a 12-4 advantage less than six minutes into regulation, but the Rebels (6-4) answered with consecutive baskets over the final 1:19 to close to within 12-8 after eight minutes of play.

Both squads hit their first three shot attempts to start the second frame, allowing RVHS to build a trio of 7-point leads before the Red and Gold ultimately whittled things down to 19-15 with 5:30 left in the half.

SGHS eventually netted 8-of-9 shot attempts during the second canto, but the guests never came closer than 28-25 following a Brayden Hammond basket with 44 seconds left in the half. That 3-point difference also proved to be the margin headed into the intermission.

Chase Barber scored five points during an 8-0 run out of the second half gates, allowing the Silver and Black to secure its first double-digit lead of the night at 36-25 with 5:19 remaining in the third frame.

Jaxxin Mabe converted an offensive rebound for a putback to end the South Gallia scoring drought at the 4:08 mark, sparking a 6-2 run the rest of the period as the Rebels closed the gap down to 38-31 entering the finale.

The guests twice pulled to within four points in the opening two minutes of the fourth, but the Raiders countered with 12-2 surge over the next 5-plus minutes while building their largest lead of the night at 52-38 with just 32 seconds left in regulation.

River Valley was outscored 6-2 from there, but the hosts led by at least three possessions the rest of the way and converted 9-of-15 charity tosses down the stretch run to wrap up the 10-point triumph.

Turnovers played a large roll in the final outcome, with the Rebels committing 17 of the 25 miscues in the contest. The guests also outrebounded River Valley by a 33-22 overall margin, including a 9-7 edge on the offensive glass.

The Raiders netted 18-of-45 field goal attempts for 40 percent, including a 6-of-20 effort from behind the arc for 30 percent. The hosts also went 12-of-23 at the free throw line for 52 percent.

Jordan Lambert paced RVHS with a double-double performance of 14 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Mason Rhodes with 13 points — all but two of which came in the first half.

Barber was next with 11 points and Jance Lambert chipped in seven markers, while Dylan Fulks and Kade Alderman contributed four points each. Ethan Schultz completed the winning tally with one point.

South Gallia made 20-of-47 shot attempts for 43 percent, including a 3-of-10 effort from 3-point range for 30 percent. The guests sank 1-of-6 charity tosses for 17 percent.

Mabe paced the Rebels with a game-high 18 points, followed by Tristan Saber with a double-double effort of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Brayden Hammond was next with nine points and a game-high dozen rebounds, while Blaik Saunders and Ean Combs respectively completed things with five and two markers.

South Gallia hosts Eastern on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The Raiders return to action next Tuesday when they travel to Mercerville for a rematch with South Gallia at 7 p.m.

