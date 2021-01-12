Belpre holds off Lady Marauders, 60-53

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The second go round didn’t go as well for the Lady Marauders.

The Meigs girls basketball team — which won its season opener 48-21 at Belpre — fell to those same Lady Eagles by a 60-53 tally on Monday at Larry R. Morrison in Meigs County.

The Lady Marauders (4-5) were up 14-12 a quarter into play, scoring seven straight points to finish the period.

Meigs was held scoreless for the first four minutes of the second stanza, however, as Belpre (5-7) took the lead for good with a 12-0 run.

The Lady Eagles were ahead 36-24 at halftime, and scored five of the first six points in the second half for their largest lead of the game, at 41-25.

MHS was back to within 12 points, at 47-35 by the end of the third quarter, and then scored eight consecutive points over the first 3:30 of the fourth quarter.

Belpre answered with a 6-0 run over the next two minutes, and led 53-43 with 2:30 to play. MHS was back to within five after a 8-to-3 run over the next two minutes, but the Orange and Black sealed the 60-53 victory with a 4-to-2 spurt, hitting 4-of-6 foul shots over the final 30 seconds.

Meigs — which was 10-for-20 (50 percent) from the foul line —made 17 field goals in the game, nine of which came from three-point range. Meanwhile, Belpre made 20-of-29 (69.0 percent) free throws, to go with 11 two-pointers and six trifectas.

Leading the Maroon and Gold, Rylee Lisle and Mallory Hawley had 15 points apiece, making four and two triples respectively. Andrea Mahr scored six for the hosts, Delana Wright and Jerrica Smith added five each, Maggie Musser chipped in with four, while Keaghan Wolfe came up with three.

Curstin Giffin led the guests with 25 points, combining three triples, three two-pointers and a 10-of-12 day at the charity stripe. Halee Williams was next with 17 points, followed by Kaitlen Bush with 10, Maddie Garber with six and Jaylynn Wright with two.

The Maroon and Gold are scheduled to be back on their home court on Thursday against Wellston.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs sophomore Rylee Lisle (22) lines up a three-pointer, during the second half of the Lady Marauders’ 60-53 setback on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_1.13-MHS-Lisle.jpg Meigs sophomore Rylee Lisle (22) lines up a three-pointer, during the second half of the Lady Marauders’ 60-53 setback on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Jerrica Smith (23) shoots a two-pointer over Belpre senior Curstin Giffin (32), during the Lady Eagles’ 60-53 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_1.13-MHS-Smith.jpg Meigs senior Jerrica Smith (23) shoots a two-pointer over Belpre senior Curstin Giffin (32), during the Lady Eagles’ 60-53 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Mallory Hawley (right) tries a two-point shot over Belpre senior Curstin Giffin, during the Lady Eagles’ 60-53 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_1.13-wo-MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs junior Mallory Hawley (right) tries a two-point shot over Belpre senior Curstin Giffin, during the Lady Eagles’ 60-53 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs freshman Delana Wright (11) shoots from the paint, during the first half of Monday’s non-league game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/01/web1_1.13-wo-MHS-Wright.jpg Meigs freshman Delana Wright (11) shoots from the paint, during the first half of Monday’s non-league game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

