Raiders, Devils fare well at NYHS

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Two in the top three ain’t bad.

The wrestling programs from River Valley and Gallia Academy respectively placed second and third this past Saturday at the 2021 Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational held at Nelsonville-York High School in Athens County.

Both the Raiders and the Blue Devils earned at least one weight class championship apiece while finishing just a dozen points apart from one another. River Valley was second only to Washington Court House (282) with a final score of 278.5 points, while Gallia Academy was third out of 18 teams with 266.5 points.

RVHS led all programs at the event with four individual weight class champions, while Trimble was second overall with three divisional crowns. The event-champion Blue Lions also scored a pair of weight class champions.

GAHS, Alexander, New Lexington and Jackson accounted for the remaining four weight class winners. The 120-pound division was not listed in the final results.

The Raiders had all eight of their grapplers finish in the championship final of their respective divisions, with the Silver and Black posting a 35-5 overall mark and 27 pinfall wins en route to four titles and a quartet of runner-up efforts.

Justin Stump (138), Nathan Cadle (145), Nathan Brown (152) and Will Hash (182) all came away with divisional titles for RVHS as each posted perfect 5-0 records. Cadle and Stump respectively had five and four pinfall wins, while Brown and Hash each scored three pinfall wins apiece.

Andrew Huck (126), Aiden Greene (160), Brice Petitt (220) and Ryan Weber (285) each placed second in their respective divisions.

Petitt scored four pinfall wins and went 4-1, while Huck and Weber each had three pinfall wins to go along with identical 4-1 marks. Greene went 3-2 overall and had two pinfall victories.

The Blue Devils had a dozen grapplers compete in the 13 divisions, and all but one managed to finish in the top seven spots in those respective weight classes. GAHS posted a 34-24 overall record and also scored 24 pinfall wins.

Hudson Shamblin was the lone Gallia Academy wrestler to win a weight class title after going 5-0 with four pinfall wins in the 160-pound division.

Nate Yongue (113), Garytt Schwall (132), Cole Hines (152) and Hunter Shamblin (170) each finished second in their respective weight classes.

Yongue had four pinfall wins and went 4-1, while Hunter Shamblin recorded three pinfall wins and a 4-1 mark. Schwall went 4-1 and had two pinfall victories, while Hines was 3-2 with three pinfall wins.

Brayden Easton was third at 195 pounds with a 3-2 record and two pinfall wins, while Jayden Dunlap (145) and Michael Henry (182) both placed fifth. Henry went 3-2 with a pinfall win, while Dunlap was 2-3 with two pinfall victories.

Dakota McCoy (138) and Dakota Siders (285) both placed sixth in their divisions with matching 2-3 records. Siders recorded two pinfall wins and McCoy also notched one pinfall victory.

Dylan Queen was seventh with a 1-3 mark at 126 pounds. Gabe Raynor also went 1-3 at 220 pounds.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2021 Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational held Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

