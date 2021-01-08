Lady Eagles fall to Federal Hocking, 64-52

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — When the game was on the line, the guests were at their best.

The Eastern girls basketball team dropped a 64-52 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking on Thursday in Meigs County, with the Lady Lancers shooting 50 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, and also making their final eight free throw attempts.

After ties at 2-2 and 4-4, Eastern (3-7, 2-4 TVC Hocking) took its first lead of the game at 10-9, 5:22 into play.

EHS was ahead 16-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Federal Hocking (8-4, 3-4) scored nine straight in the first three minutes of the second period. The Lady Eagles claimed the next five points, however, and were in front 21-20 with 3:30 left in the first half.

The Lady Lancers were back up at 22-21, but Eastern regained the edge at 25-24 with a dozen seconds left in the half. However, Federal Hocking hit a pair of free throws before halftime and went into the break on top 26-25.

A Sydney Reynolds free throw 35 seconds into the third tied it at 26, but Brennah Jarvis hit a three-pointer at the 7:09 mark, reestablishing the FHHS lead. EHS tied it at 29 after a trio of free throws, but another Jarvis triple with 5:13 to go in the third gave the Lady Lancers the lead for good.

Federal Hocking was ahead 42-36 at the end of the third quarter, and Eastern scored six of the first 10 points in the finale, cutting the margin to 46-40. The Lady Lancers scored the next seven points, but EHS rallied back to within six points, at 56-50 with 3:31 left in the game.

The Lady Eagles were never closer, however, with Federal Hocking making 8-of-8 free throws in the final three minutes to seal the 64-52 victory.

For the game, Eastern won the rebounding battle by a 40-to-35 count, including 19-to-8 on the offensive end. EHS committed 13 turnovers, while Federal Hocking gave the ball away 20 times. The Lady Eagles combined for 12 steals, 10 assists and four rejections, while FHHS earned 10 assists, six steals and one block.

The hosts shot 19-of-72 (26.4 percent) from the field, including 1-of-13 (7.7 percent) from beyond the are, while Federal Hocking made 20-of-56 (35.7 percent) field goal attempts, including 10-of-28 (35.7 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, EHS was 13-of-22 (59.1 percent), while FHHS made 14-of-17 (82.4 percent).

The Lady Eagles were led by Kennadi Rockhold with 15 points, to go with four steals and two blocks on the defensive end. Sydney Reynolds was next with 11 points, followed by Jennifer Parker and Hope Reed with nine each. Juli Durst had eight points and a team-high four assists, while Brielle Newland pulled in a game-best 11 rebounds and also blocked two shots.

Leading the Lady Lancers, Jarvis scored 24 points, 18 of which came from three-point range. Paige Tolson was next with 22 points, to go with team-highs of eight assists and three steals. Kylie Tabler claimed six points for the guests, while Ava Tate and Tiffany Allen scored four each. Alexis Smith and Kyndall Snedden tallied two points each in the win, with Smith recording a team-best eight boards.

Federal Hocking also won its Dec. 3 bout with the Lady Eagles, by a 72-63 count in Stewart.

Next, Eastern is set to host Waterford on Wednesday.

Eastern freshman Hope Reed (left) passes around Federal Hocking senior Paige Tolson (right), during the Lady Lancers' 64-52 victory on Thursday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. EHS sophomore Juli Durst (32) steals a pass during the first half of Thursday's TVC Hocking bout in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Eastern's Kennadi Rockhold (22) shoots a layup during the first half of the Lady Eagles' 12-point setback on Thursday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Eastern's Jennifer Parker (30) crosses midcourt in front of teammate Kennadi Rockhold (22) and Federal Hocking's Kylie (23), during Thursday's TVC Hocking bout in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

