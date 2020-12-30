Raiders roll past Oak Hill, 66-44

BIDWELL, Ohio — Control the glass, control the game.

The River Valley boys basketball team outrebounded non-conference guest Oak Hill 36-to-21 on Tuesday in Gallia County, as the Raiders picked up a 66-44 victory on their home court.

River Valley (5-2) started out on the right foot, leading 19-to-3 a quarter into play with five different Raiders scoring in the period.

The Oaks (1-4) got one point back with a 10-to-9 second quarter, and headed into halftime down 28-13.

After the break, the Silver and Black went on a 17-to-11 run, making the margin 45-24 with eight minutes to play.

Oak Hill saved its best for last, scoring 20 points in the finale, but RVHS tallied 21 to seal the 66-44 win.

River Valley’s 36-to-21 rebounding edge including an 8-to-4 advantage in offensive boards. The Raiders had 14 turnovers in the win, one less than Oak Hill.

The hosts made 25 field goals, 10 of which came from three-point range. Meanwhile, OHHS had 15 field goals, including nine triples. Both teams tried nine free throws, with the Raiders making six for 66.7 percent, and the Oaks sinking five for 55.6 percent.

Chase Barber was responsible for half of the Raiders’ trifectas, and led the team with 17 points. Jordan Lambert was next with 14 points, followed by Jance Lambert with 12. Dylan Fulks scored eight points in the victory, Kade Alderman added six, while Ethan Schultz ended with four. Rounding out the RVHS scoring were Mason Rhodes with three points and Braden McGuire with two.

Landon Hines led the guests with 17 points, followed by Gavin Howell with 11, all of which came in the fourth quarter. Aidan Hall scored six points for the Oaks, Braylon Howell added four, while Brock Harden and Nathan Hall chipped in with three each.

Tuesday’s game also gave RVHS a chance to honor senior Jordan Lambert, who became the third member of the Raider 1,000-point club in a Dec. 15 game at Vinton County.

The Silver and Black will resume Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play at home on Tuesday against Wellston.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

