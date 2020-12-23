2020 All-LKC football teams

MASON, W.Va. — Wahama had four players selected to the Class A side of the 2020 Little Kanawha Conference football teams, as chosen by the coaches within both sides of the LKC divisions.

The White Falcons posted a 6-4 overall record and produced the program’s first winning campaign in six years, but went only 1-3 in their first season back against LKC competition.

All four Wahama selections are underclassmen, and three of those players were first team representatives on the All-LKC squad this fall.

Sophomores Kase Stewart and Michael VanMatre, as well as freshman Sawyer VanMatre, were all first team honorees for WHS. Sophomore Trey Ohlinger was also chosen to the honorable mention list.

A total of 82 people were chosen to the 2020 Little Kanawha Conference football team, with 62 of those choices coming in the Class A side of the squad. The Class A team was also responsible for 41 of the 54 first team selections.

Gus Morrison of Ritchie County was named the Class A player of the year, while Jason Hickman of Wirt County was named the Class A coach of the year.

Doddridge County led all Class A programs with 11 total selections, followed by St. Marys with 10 picks and Ritchie County with eight honorees. DCHS, RCHS and SMHS also led the Class A field with six first team selections apiece.

Tyler Cox of Braxton County was named the Class AA player of the year, while Deandre Williams of Braxton County was named the Class AA coach of the year.

Braxton County amassed 11 of the 20 Class AA all-league selections, including seven first team honorees.

2020 All-LKC Class A Football Teams

FIRST TEAM

Wahama: Kase Stewart, Michael VanMatre, Sawyer VanMatre.

Doddridge County: Adam Burnside, Dylan Knight, Gabe Stewart, Simon James, Reese Burnside, Hunter Jenkins.

Gilmer County: Avery Chapman, Chris Carr, Ean Hamric, Kyle Moss.

Ritchie County: Gus Morrison, Blaine Bowie, Dakota Wayne, Damien Trader, Ethan Haught, Graden McKinney.

Williamstown: Brady Ankrom, Brayden Modesitt, Josh Ingram, Leewood Molessa, Trevor Oates.

St. Marys: Brennan Boron, Cyle West, Darrien Bortey, Logan Rice, Riley Boley, Trey Moss.

Tyler Consolidated: Case Landis, Hunter Throckmorton, Ty Walton.

Wirt County: Garrett Parsons, Kolton Parsons, Logan Powell, Ryan Alton.

Ravenswood: Ethan Lane, Wes Hill.

Webster County: Connor Bell.

Calhoun County: Grant Sterns.

Player of the Year:

Gus Morrison, Ritchie County.

Coach of the Year:

Jason Hickman, Wirt County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Aaron Stull, St. Marys; A.J. Garrett, Wirt County; Austin Bartlett, Ricthie County; Ben Long, St. Marys; Caleb Strode, Tyler Consolidated; Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County; Colton Melrose, Williamstown; Dylan Toler, Wirt County; Elijah Facemire, Gilmer County; Gavin Bell, Ritchie County; Ian Spadafore, Doddridge County; Isaiah Casto, Ravenswood; Jared Jones, Doddridge County; Jason Clayton, St. Marys; Max Hulse, Gilmer County; Michael Chandler, Doddridge County; Rickie Allen, Williamstown; Seth Richards, Doddridge County.

2020 All-LKC Class AA Football Teams

FIRST TEAM

Braxton County: Tyler Cox, Blaine Cogar, Drew Pritt, Jett Cogar, Kendal Hamric, Logan Conley, Sam Groves. 7

Clay County: Caleb Atha, Colton Casto, Grant Krajeski, Riley Perkins. 4

Roane County: Claude Bauer, Justin Roberts. 2

Player of the Year:

Tyler Cox, Braxton County.

Coach of the Year:

Deandre Williams, Braxton County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrew Adkins, Clay County; Austin Hawkins, Roane County; Isaiah Mowery, Braxton County; Jacob Morton, Clay County; Justin Paletti, Braxton County; Zak Knight, Braxton County.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama sophomore Trey Ohlinger (77) knocks the ball loose from Gilmer County quarterback Ean Hamrick (9) during a Sept. 18 football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_9.18-WAH-Ohlinger.jpg Wahama sophomore Trey Ohlinger (77) knocks the ball loose from Gilmer County quarterback Ean Hamrick (9) during a Sept. 18 football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Sawyer VanMatre (21) slips away from a Wirt County defender during an Oct. 20 football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_10.20-WAH-SawyerVM.jpg Wahama freshman Sawyer VanMatre (21) slips away from a Wirt County defender during an Oct. 20 football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama lands 4 selections on Class A list

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.