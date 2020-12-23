Raiders rally past NY, 62-52

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Picking up right where he left off.

After becoming the seventh player in school history to eclipse 1,000 career points last week, senior Jordan Lambert poured in a game-high 30 points on Tuesday night while guiding the River Valley boys basketball team to a 62-52 victory over host Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Athens County.

Lambert — who became just the third RVHS boy to reach quadruple digits over four years during an 85-41 loss at Vinton County — was limited to 10 first half points as the Raiders (4-2, 1-2 TVC Ohio) trailed 14-9 and 26-25 after each of the first two periods of play.

The 6-foot-6 senior forward, however, netted 20 points after the break, including 10 of those during a pivotal 20-6 fourth quarter surge that allowed the Silver and Black to turn a 2-possession deficit into a comfortable double-digit victory.

The Buckeyes (3-5, 0-4) got eight points from Drew Carter as part of a 20-17 third quarter run that gave the hosts a 46-42 advantage headed into the finale. Carter also scored nine points in helping NYHS building a 1-point intermission edge.

River Valley outrebounded the hosts by a 35-27 overall margin and also committed 18 of the 38 turnovers in the contest.

The Raiders made 25 total field goals — including seven 3-pointers — and also went 5-of-7 at the free throw line for 71 percent.

Lambert hit 12 field goals, including one trifecta, and was also 5-of-6 at the line while scoring his game-high 30 points. Lambert also scored nine of River Valley’s final 16 points in regulation.

Jance Lambert — Jordan’s younger brother — was next with 12 points, followed by Kade Alderman and Mason Rhodes with eight markers apiece. Dylan Fulks completed the winning tally with four points.

The Orange and Brown made 20 total field goals — including eight 3-pointers — and also went 4-of-6 at the charity stripe for 67 percent. NYHS made half of those trifectas in the first half and the other half in the third stanza.

Carter paced the hosts with 19 points, followed by Joseph Tome with 12 points and Trevor Morrissey with nine markers.

Trenton Morrissey was next with eight points, while Jonathan McKee and Keagan Swope completed things with two points each.

River Valley returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Oak Hill in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

Lambert joined fellow Raiders Joey James and Tyler Twyman in the 1,000-point club for boys basketball at River Valley.

