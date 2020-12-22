Lady Raiders roll past Meigs, 75-54

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Raiders were feeling the warmth as winter officially began.

The River Valley girls basketball team shot 48 percent from the field and led wire-to-wire on Monday night during a 75-54 victory over host Meigs in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The visiting Lady Raiders (4-2, 2-0 TVC Ohio) held the Lady Marauders (3-3, 2-3) without a field goal for almost seven minutes in the opening frame while building an 18-8 first quarter advantage.

RVHS — which went 7-of-19 from the field in the initial period — netted 18 of its final 33 shot attempts and ultimately sank 6-of-10 trifecta tries through three frames while building a sizable 60-43 cushion headed into the finale.

MHS traded 20 points apiece in the second frame for 38-28 halftime deficit and made a 7-2 charge out of halftime to close to within 40-35 with 5:22 left in the third canto, but the Maroon and Gold were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

The Silver and Black ended the third period with a 20-8 surge to take a 17-point lead into the finale.

Meigs shot just 3-of-19 from the field down the stretch run, including 0-for-6 from behind the arc, and never came closer than 66-52 with 4:03 left in regulation. The 21-point final outcome was also the largest lead of the night for River Valley.

The Lady Marauders missed their first 11 field goal attempts and committed six turnovers before Delana Wright produced a successful basket with 1:11 left in the opener, making it a 15-5 contest. Both teams traded three points apiece the rest of the way, giving the guests a double-digit advantage through eight minutes of play.

Brooklin Clonch hit a trifecta 22 seconds into the second frame, allowing RVHS to take its largest lead of the first half at 21-8.

The Lady Marauders, however, countered with a 14-7 run over the next four minutes as Mara Hall sank two free throws with 2:42 left in the half, cutting the deficit down to 28-22.

The Lady Raiders countered with 10 of the final 16 points in the half and took a 38-28 edge into the intermission.

Meigs twice pulled to within six in the opening two minutes of the third, then Mallory Hawley sank a free throw at the 5:22 mark to close the gap down to 40-35. Hawley hit a basket again at the 3:34 mark to whittle things down to 45-39, but the hosts were never closer.

River Valley went on a 15-4 surge over the final 3:20, with Lauren Twyman and Hannah Jacks providing all 15 of those points as the guests extended the lead out to 60-43 headed into the finale.

Meigs outrebounded RVHS by a sizable 46-31 overall margin, including a 26-8 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed 24 of the 43 turnovers in the contest, with 15 of those coming in the first half.

The Lady Raiders netted 25-of-52 field goal attempts overall and also went 6-of-10 from behind the arc. The guests were 19-of-28 at the free throw line for 68 percent.

Jacks led River Valley with a game-high 30 points, followed by Twyman with 20 points and Emma Truance with five markers.

Morrisa Barcus, Zoe Milliron and Sierra Somerville were next with four points each, while Clonch and Madison Hall contributed three points apiece. Allie Holley completed the winning tally with two markers.

Jacks led the guests with seven rebounds, while Milliron hauled in six caroms.

The Lady Marauders sank 18-of-67 shot attempts for 27 percent, including a 2-of-14 effort from 3-point territory for 14 percent. The hosts were also 16-of-25 from the charity stripe for 64 percent.

Hawley paced Meigs with 21 points, followed by Hall with 10 points. Wright and Hannah Durst were next with six points each, while Keaghan Wolfe and Jerrica Smith added four markers apiece. Rylee Lisle completed the scoring with two points.

Durst led MHS with a game-high 12 rebounds. Wright also hauled in nine boards in the setback.

Meigs returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Eastern for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

River Valley travels to Oak Hill on Monday for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley junior Morrisa Barcus, left, fends off Meigs freshman Maggie Musser after hauling in a rebound during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.23-RV-Barcus.jpg River Valley junior Morrisa Barcus, left, fends off Meigs freshman Maggie Musser after hauling in a rebound during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs freshman Delana Wright (11) dribbles past a River Valley defender during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_MHS-Wright.jpg Meigs freshman Delana Wright (11) dribbles past a River Valley defender during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley junior Lauren Twyman (20) dribbles past a Meigs defender during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley junior Lauren Twyman (20) dribbles past a Meigs defender during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs junior Mallory Hawley (32) releases a shot attempt over a River Valley defender during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs junior Mallory Hawley (32) releases a shot attempt over a River Valley defender during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Hannah Jacks (2) releases a shot attempt over a Meigs defender during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_RV-Jacks.jpg River Valley senior Hannah Jacks (2) releases a shot attempt over a Meigs defender during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

