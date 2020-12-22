Rebels take 10th at Huntington Holiday Classic

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Three went, one returned with a gold medal.

The South Gallia wrestling teams had a trio of competitors at the Huntington Holiday Classic on Monday afternoon in Ross County, with Reece Butler earning first at 120 pounds for the 10th-place Rebels.

Butler, a sophomore, went 5-0 en route to his 120-pound championship, winning all-5 matches by way of pinfall.

Also competing for the Rebels, Gracie Matheny was fourth at 126 pounds, falling in a trio of bouts, and Leah Polcyn was fifth at 132 pounds, going 0-4.

The team title was won by Dayton Christian with a score of 228, just two points ahead of second place Waverly. West Union was third at 211, followed by Circleville at 199, and the host Huntsmen at 196. Chesapeake took sixth at 186, Unioto was seventh at 131, Adena was eighth at 127, and South Point was ninth at 119.

The Rebels’ total of 64 was good enough for 10th, while Fairland took 11th with 37. Wellston rounded out the 12-team field with a dozen points.

The Rebels are scheduled to wrestle again on Dec. 30 at River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

