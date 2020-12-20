Foresters start fast, quiet RedStorm

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Huntington University jumped to a double-digit lead inside the game’s first four minutes and never looked back, cruising to an 87-68 win over the University of Rio Grande, Saturday afternoon, in non-conference women’s basketball play at Platt Arena.

The Foresters outscored the RedStorm in each of the game’s first three periods en route to a fourth win in six outings.

Rio Grande fell to 3-6 with the loss.

Both teams scored on their initial possession of the contest to produce the only tie of the day, but Huntington reeled off 12 of the next 14 points to take a 10-point advantage with just 3:56 off the clock.

The lead reached 14 just beyond the midway point of the second quarter before settling at 12 points, 42-30, at halftime.

Rio Grande twice closed the gap to 10 points in the early stages of the third quarter, but got no closer the rest of the way.

The Foresters enjoyed a 22-point cushion after three periods and led by as many as 25 points, 85-60, after Emily Seboe connected on a pair of free throws with 3:32 remaining in the contest.

Huntington shot 57.7 percent from the floor in the second half (15-for-26) and finished the game at 50.9% (29-for-57).

The Foresters also hit eight three-point goals, went 21-of 29 at the foul line (72.4%) and outrebounded Rio, 37-36.

Alaina Rongos scored a game-high 22 points to lead HU in the winning effort, while Sam Vaughn had 15 points to go along with a game-high 14 rebounds and five steals.

Jade Clement added 18 points and shared team-high honors in assists with Vaughn after each tallied six.

Rio Grande shot just 39.7 percent for the game (25-for-63) and hit just four of 18 shots from beyond the three-point arc.

The RedStorm also hurt their own cause with 19 turnovers.

Freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) had a team-best 12 points in a losing effort, while sophomore Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) tossed in 11 points.

Freshman Aleea Crites (Parkersburg, WV) had nine rebounds to lead Rio, while senior Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) had a game-high eight assists.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Dec. 29 when it hosts Mount Vernon Nazarene University for a 3 p.m. tipoff at the Newt Oliver Arena.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

