OVP sports briefs

Gallia Academy to resume athletics Dec. 28

CENTENARY, Ohio — Gallipolis City Schools announced via twitter on Thursday that all athletic and extracurricular activities will be able to resume practices on Monday, Dec. 28, and that games and events could resume on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. All sporting and extracurricular events were postponed on Dec. 7 when the school district made the choice to go full remote. The decision to resume activities was made on Wednesday night after discussion and consultation with the Gallipolis City Schools District Board of Education. The statement also noted that any and all winter events could still be postponed if the district feels it is unsafe for students to participate.

Changes to WVSSAC wrestling schedule

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission announced earlier this week that the 2020-21 wrestling season will begin the week of Jan. 25, and that the state tournament will be spread over four days in Huntington. The AA/A schools will compete over two days, and then the AAA schools will come in for the remaining two days. The state-level events will run from March 17-20. The location for the West Virginia State Dual Team Championships has been changed to the State Fair of West Virginia fairgrounds in Greenbrier County. That event will run on Feb. 19-20.