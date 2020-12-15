Lady Rebels blast Belpre, 60-39

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Sometimes a team gets hot.

After halftime, the Lady Rebels found some warmth equivalent to that of the sun.

The South Gallia girls basketball team shot 69 percent from the field in the second half and ultimately notched its third consecutive win on Monday night during a 60-39 decision over visiting Belpre in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Lady Rebels (3-2, 1-1 TVC Hocking) trailed by as much as five points on two different occasions in the second quarter, but Macie Sanders hit a basket with 23 seconds left before halftime to give the hosts what proved to be a permanent lead of 17-16 headed into the break.

The Red and Gold hit seven of their first eight shot attempts out of the break and went 10-of-15 overall in the third canto, sparking a 25-15 surge that resulted in a 42-31 cushion headed into the finale.

The Lady Golden Eagles (2-4, 1-2) were never closer than nine points the rest of the way as SGHS hit 8-of-11 field goal tries down the stretch as part of an 18-8 charge to close regulation, ultimately wrapping up the 21-point outcome.

South Gallia built early leads of 4-0 and 7-2 just over two minutes into regulation, then missed its next eight shot attempts as Belpre closed the gap down to 7-5 through eight minutes of play.

The Orange and Black hit their first three shot attempts to start the second frame, resulting in an 8-3 surge that was capped off by a Curstin Giffin 3-point play with 6:20 remaining.

Halee Williams added a basket at the 4:08 mark for a 15-10 BHS advantage, but the Lady Rebels countered with a 7-1 run the rest of the half for a 17-16 edge at intermission.

Kennedey Lambert nailed four trifectas in the opening four minutes of the second half as part of a 14-6 charge that resulted in a 31-22 advantage. SGHS followed with a small 11-9 run and ultimately took an 11-point lead into the finale.

The Lady Rebels got six points from Tori Triplett down the stretch, and a Sanders basket at the 1:43 mark gave the hosts their largest lead of the night at 60-37.

Belpre outrebounded SGHS by a 34-23 overall margin, including a 15-7 edge on the offensive glass. The Lady Golden Eagles also committed 22 of the 39 turnovers in the contest.

South Gallia netted 23-of-47 field goal attempts for 49 percent, including an 8-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 50 percent. The hosts were also 6-of-11 at the free throw line for 55 percent.

Lambert led the Lady Rebels with a game-high 17 points, followed by Sanders with 12 points and Triplett with 11 markers. Ryleigh Halley and Jessie Rutt completed the winning tally with 10 points apiece.

Rutt hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, while Triplett and Halley respectively pulled in seven and five caroms.

Belpre made 14-of-53 shot attempts for 26 percent, including a 2-of-21 effort from 3-point range for 10 percent. The guests were also 9-of-13 at the charity stripe for 69 percent.

Williams paced BHS with a double-double effort of 14 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Giffin with 13 points and a game-high 13 boards.

Allie Jaraucaro was next with seven points, while Maddie Garber and Jaylynn Wright respectively closed things out with three and two points.

South Gallia returns to action Thursday when it travels to Waterford for a TVC Hocking matchup at 6 p.m.

South Gallia senior Kennedey Lambert (20) dribbles past a Belpre defender during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.16-SG-Lambert.jpg South Gallia senior Kennedey Lambert (20) dribbles past a Belpre defender during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia defenders Tori Triplett (3) and Lindsey Wells apply pressure to a Belpre player during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.16-SG-Defense.jpg South Gallia defenders Tori Triplett (3) and Lindsey Wells apply pressure to a Belpre player during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia freshman Macie Sanders (4) releases a shot attempt during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game against Belpre in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.16-SG-Sanders.jpg South Gallia freshman Macie Sanders (4) releases a shot attempt during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game against Belpre in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt (11) dribbles past a Belpre defender during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.16-SG-Rutt.jpg South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt (11) dribbles past a Belpre defender during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball game in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

