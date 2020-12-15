Lady Tomcats turn back Eastern, 62-40

GLOUSTER, Ohio — They stayed close for a while, but the Lady Tomcats were ultimately too much to keep up with.

The Eastern girls basketball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble on Monday in Athens County, with the Lady Tomcats turning a nine-point halftime lead into a 62-40 victory.

The Lady Eagles (1-5, 0-3 TVC Hocking) trailed by just four points, at 15-11, eight minutes into play.

Trimble (4-0, 3-0) outscored EHS 14-to-9 in the second quarter, making its lead 29-20 at the break.

The hosts added five more points to their lead with a 12-to-7 third period, and headed into the finale on top 41-27.

The EHS offense saved its best for last, scoring 13 points over the final eight minutes. However, Trimble poured in 21 points in the period, sealing the 62-40 win.

For the game, Eastern hit 13 field goals, three of which came from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Lady Tomcats made 23 two-pointers and three triples. At the foul line, EHS shot 11-of-16 (68.8 percent), while THS was 7-of-12 (58.3 percent).

Jennifer Parker was responsible for all-3 Lady Eagle triples and led the team with 13 points. Sydney Reynolds was next with seven points, followed by Erica Durst and Juli Durst with five each. Whitney Durst and Kennadi Rockhold scored four points apiece in the setback, while Hope Reed tallied two.

Jayne Six led the Lady Tomcats with 19 points. Laikyn Imler was next with 13 points, followed by Briana Orsborne with 11 and Emily Young with 10. Emily Calentine claimed three points in the win, while Emma Beha, Riley Campbell, and Sophia Ives came up with two points apiece.

Eastern will have its chance for revenge when these teams meet on Jan. 25 in Meigs County.

Next for the Lady Eagles, a trip to Marietta on Wednesday.

