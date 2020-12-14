Marshall hosts UAB in CUSA Championship

The Marshall University football team will be appearing in its first league championship game in six years on Friday night as the Thundering Herd welcome Alabama-Birmingham to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the 2020 Conference USA Championship. Marshall (7-1, 4-1 CUSA East) — which won the 2014 CUSA championship — faces the CUSA West champion Blazers (5-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a contest that will be featured live on CBS Sports Network. UAB will be appearing in its third consecutive CUSA title game and last won the league championship in 2018. Marshall is 8-2 alltime against the Blazers, including a perfect 5-0 mark at Edwards Stadium. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

