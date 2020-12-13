Marauders ninth at Hickory Grove Market Invitational

VINCENT, Ohio — Another weekend on the mats.

The Meigs wrestling team competed for a second week in a row on Saturday, with the Marauders taking ninth out of 11 teams in the Hickory Grove Market Invitational at Warren High School in Washington County.

Sheridan won the event with a score of 306, followed by Shenandoah with a 292. The host Warriors claimed third with 267, while Morgan was fourth at 162, just six in front of Fort Frye in fifth. Waverly was sixth with a 102, seven in front of New Lexington in seventh.

Meadowbrook was eight at 78, the Marauders took ninth with a 38, Fairland was 10th at 28, and Federal Hocking rounded out the 11-team field with a score of 22.

Leading the Marauders with fourth place finishes were Joey Young and Wyatt Smith. Young went 2-3 with a pinfall victory at 120 pounds, while Smith was 1-3 with a pin in the 126-pound weight class.

Jarod Koenig also claimed a pinfall victory for the Maroon and Gold at 106 pounds, going 1-2 on the day. Damion Dailey went 1-2 with a pinfall victory at 145 pounds for Meigs.

The Marauders’ next scheduled event is the Skyline Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 26 at Gallia Academy.

