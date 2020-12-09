Tigers hold off Meigs, 72-68

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Oh so close to a miraculous comeback.

The Meigs boys basketball team trailed non-conference guest Marietta by 19 points with seven minutes to play on Tuesday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. The Marauders rallied back to within two points, but couldn’t overtake the Tigers and fell 72-68.

Marietta — which never trailed in the contest — scored the first 10 points, holding Meigs (0-4) off the board for the first four minutes. The Marauders were down 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, and were back within six points, at 21-15, a minute into the second.

Marietta responded with a 16-to-5 run over the next four minutes, and led 37-20 with three minutes until halftime. The Maroon and Gold scored nine of the next 13 points, cutting the Tiger lead to 41-29 at the break.

The guests added five points to their lead in the third period, and headed into the finale on top 61-44.

Marietta stretched its lead to a game-high 19 points after a two-pointer to start the fourth, but were held without a field goal for over five minutes. During that time, the Marauders went on a 16-to-1 run, making the margin 64-60.

Back-to-back buckets by the guests made the lead eight with 1:42 to go, but Meigs went on an 8-to-2 run, pulling within two points, at 70-68, with 10 seconds remaining. However, Tony Munos sank a pair of free throws for the Tigers with eight seconds left, sealing the 72-68 victory.

The Marauders made 26 field goals, six of which came from three-point range, while Marietta sank 29 field goals, including nine triples. At the foul line, Meigs was 10-of-17 (58.8 percent), while 5-of-8 (62.5 percent).

Leading the hosts, Coulter Cleland had 26 points, sinking a team-best four three-pointers. Andrew Dodson finished with 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Morgan Roberts tallied six in the setback, Braylon Harrison added five, while Brody Butcher scored three. Caleb Burnem and Ethan Stewart recorded two points apiece, while Zach Searles scored one for the Marauders.

Munos led the Tigers with 28 points, followed by Jackson Graham with 17 and Mark Duckworth with 14. Tyler Kytta had 10 points in the win, while Isaac Koast marked three.

These teams are scheduled for a rematch on Jan. 19 in Washington County.

The Marauders return to action on Tuesday at Alexander.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs junior Andrew Dodson hits a two-pointer, during the second half of the Marauders’ 72-68 setback on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.10-MHS-Dodson.jpg Meigs junior Andrew Dodson hits a two-pointer, during the second half of the Marauders’ 72-68 setback on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs freshman Braylon Harrison dribbles the ball at the top of the key, during the Marauders’ non-conference game on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.10-wo-MHS-Harrison.jpg Meigs freshman Braylon Harrison dribbles the ball at the top of the key, during the Marauders’ non-conference game on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (32) drives past a Marietta defender, during the Tigers’ four-point victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.10-wo-MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (32) drives past a Marietta defender, during the Tigers’ four-point victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Coulter Cleland (10) tries a two-pointer, during the second half of Tuesday’s non-conference game in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.10-wo-MHS-Cleland.jpg Meigs junior Coulter Cleland (10) tries a two-pointer, during the second half of Tuesday’s non-conference game in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

