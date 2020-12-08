2020 OPSWA Division VII football team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Publishing area had six players named to the 2020 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division VII football team, as voted on by media members throughout the Buckeye State.

Of the three local teams associated with the smallest division in Ohio, only South Gallia went without a selection on the All-Ohio squad.

Eastern — which won the program’s first-ever playoff game this past fall — led the area with five selections, while Southern also had one player chosen to the squad.

The Eagles had a pair of second team selections in seniors Blake Newland and Will Oldaker. Newland was an offensive selection at running back, while Oldaker joined the defensive unit as a linebacker.

Seniors Steven Fitzgerald and Conner Ridenour, as well as junior Jayden Evans, were all chosen to the honorable mention team.

Fitzgerald was an offensive choice as a running back, while both Ridenour and Evans were defensive picks at defensive lineman and defensive back.

Newland rushed for 582 yards and seven scores on 87 carries, while Fitzgerald had 815 yards and 11 scores on 114 attempts. Oldaker had 42 tackles, one sack and forced one fumble.

Ridenour came up with 16 tackles and six interceptions, while Evans recorded 63 tackles and six sacks while recovering three fumbles.

Southern senior Chase Bailey was an honorable mention choice at quarterback. The dynamic threat had 950 rushing yards and 11 scores, 201 receiving yards and over 200 passing yards.

DeGraff Rivderside senior Kale Long was named the D-7 offensive player of the year, while Warren JFK senior Cameron Hollobaugh was chosen as the D-7 defensive player of the year.

Chris Schmidt of New Bremen was selected as the D-7 coach of the year.

2020 Division VII All-Ohio Football Teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Tabor Lackey, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-4, 215, Jr.; Ashton Bour, Hopewell-Loudon, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Derk Hutchison, Malvern, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Dominic Schadl, McDonald, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-6, 180, Jr.

RB: Chris Prince, Berne Union, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Ryan Krajewski, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 153, Jr.; Shaun Thomas, Lima Central Catholic, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Brody Brecht, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Wyatt Reiman, Shadyside, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Marco Ferry, Leetonia, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Kale Long, De Graff Riverside, 5-11, 195 Sr..

WR: Trey Brininger, Cardington-Lincoln, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Michael Burns, Morral Ridgedale, 6-6, 200, Sr.; Bryce Basinger, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Peyton Otte, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Brad Sloan, Salineville Southern, 6-1, 180 Sr.; Josh Scantland, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, 180, Jr.

OL: David Roshon, Newark Catholic, 6-3, 237, Sr.; Tucker Nolen, Lucas, 6-1, 260, Sr.; Zac Jacobs, Lima Central Catholic, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Garet Cramer, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-0, 285, Sr.; Brady Spears, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Max Stephens, De Graff Riverside, 6-4, 250, Sr.; William Flick, Arlington, 5-11, 290, Sr.;

K: Nathan Davisson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-10, 185, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Quentin Piotrowski, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Eli Franks, McComb, 6-2, 270, Jr.; B.J. Pearson, Toronto, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Gannon Sheperd, Leetonia, 5-11, 280, Sr.; Cooper Cole, Lewisburg Tri County North, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Noah Willis, Troy Christian, 6-3, 225, Sr.

LB: Weston Melick, Howard East Knox, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Adam Miklovic, Independence, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Grant Meier, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Will Stieber, Norwalk St. Paul 5-8, 165, Jr.; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic, 6-1, 205 Jr.; Carter Dennis, Hannibal River, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Cameron Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Hunter Morris, Salineville Southern, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Max Hoying, Fort Loramie, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Reece Stammen, Ansonia, 5-11, 200, Sr.

DB: Eric Mitrisin, Independence, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Devares. Glenn, Lima Perry, 5-7, 160, Sr.; Jesse Likens, Warren JFK, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Deven Frilling, De Graff Riverside, 6,1, 165, Jr.; Justin Finbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-4, 170, So.

P: Tyler Perkins, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-1, 185, Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Kale Long, DeGraff Riverside, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Cameron Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, Sr.

Coach of the Year:

Chris Schmidt, New Bremen

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Nate Hickman, Cardington-Lincoln, 6-1, 205, Jr.; Mitchell Hays, New Bremen, 5-11, 174, Sr.; Trey Robinette, Hamilton New Miami, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Mark Smith, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-2.5, 170, Jr.

RB: Dillion Mattox, Beaver Eastern, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Blake Newland, Reedsville Eastern, 5-7, 178, Sr.; Noah Thibault, Arlington, 5-11, 188, Sr.; Tanner Stoops, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Elijah Frederick, Sebring McKinley, 5-7, 160, Jr.

TE: Shane Keenan, Toronto, 6-6, 308, Jr.; Dillon Knesebeck, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-4, 190, Jr.

WR: Kaiden Colopy, Danville, 5-11, 150, So.; David DiSalvatore, Ashtabula St. John, 5-11, 155, Sr.; Dawson Kiess, Edon, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Mason Vannest, Shadyside, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Jaiden Malone, Dalton, Jr.; Derrick Crutchfield, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-2.5, 175, Sr.

OL: Jacob Fovozzo, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-4, 245, Jr.; James Clouse, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Gavin Moffit, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-1, 195, Sr.; T.J. Wehr, Caldwell, 5-11, 285, Sr.; Peyton Giolitto, Lewisburg Tri County North, 5-9, 260, Sr.; Blake Hart, Hamilton New Miami, 6-4, 280, Sr.; Preston Prater, Ansonia, 6-2, 270, Sr.

K: Casey McGhee, Independence, 5-8, 145, Jr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Drew Hess, Newark Catholic, 6-3, 182, Sr.; Sean Kuczmarski, Independence, 6-4, 240, Sr.; Connor Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-4, 215, Jr.; Ethan Clark, Crestline, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Drew Hendrix, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-0, 255, Sr.; Ethan Watkins, Hopewell-Loudon, 6-1, 220, Sr.

LB: Levi Lyons, Danville, 6-0, 230, So.; Joe Pantelidis, Waterford, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Will Oldaker, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Zach Bertke, New Bremen, 5-11, 174, Sr.; Dawlson Moore, Caldwell, 6-1, 169, Sr.; Jacob Visnic, Shadyside, 5-11, 214, Sr.; Tate Geiser, Dalton, Jr.; Trey Godfrey, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 6-1, 240, Sr.

DB: Charlie Huelsman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Jason Loudner, Arlington, 5-8, 140, Sr.; Tyler Hayman, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Isaac Barga, Ansonia, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Jordan Robinette, Hamilton New Miami, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin-Northern, 6-3, 180, Jr.

P: Nick Fordeley, Warren JFK, 6-4, 180, Sr.

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Will Fazekas, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-3, 250, So.; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-4, 195, Jr.; Peyton Lester, East Knox, 6-2, 165, Jr.; Levi Wiederhold, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-3, 195, Jr.

RB: Christian Lautenschleger, Grove City Christian, 5-8, 205, Sr.; Josiah Cooper, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, 175, Jr.; Bryce Downs, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, 185, Jr.; Garrett Dozier, Toronto, 5-10, 172, Sr.

WR: Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-2, 187, Jr.; Owen Wetherell, Dola Hardin-Northern, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Deanza Duncan, Hamilton New Miami, 5-8, 175, Sr.

OL: Matt Connors, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Andrew Turner, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-2, 265, So.; Ian Spencer, Glouster Trimble, 6-5, 205, Sr.; Hayden Offenberger, Waterford, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Logan Crozier, Shadyside, 5-10, 288, Jr.; Koy Hicks, Lockland, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Wyatt Plush, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-9, 300, Jr.

K: Sarosh Sheth, Warren JFK, 5-7, 130, So.

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Gaige Bowersock, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Adam Knetzer, Dalton, Sr.; Nate Ciavarella, Hamilton New Miami, 5-10, 215, Jr.; Robby Bucschur, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Waylon Yeager, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-3, 254, Jr.; Jack Bateson, Arlington, 6-2, 205, Sr.

LB: Carter Murray, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Dominic Knesebeck, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Ethan Wallace, Lucas, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Caden Lafferty, Arlington, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Mason Danner, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Dylan Spivey, Hamilton New Miami, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Kane Odon, Cedarville, 5-9, 220, Sr.; Lee Burkett, Troy Christian, 6-1,190, So.

DB: Nolan Borowy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Reid Jury, Hopewell-Loudon, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Ryan Dick, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-1, 180, Sr.; Jake Rose, Hannibal River, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Adam Jarrett, Dalton, Sr.; Tyler Tipis, Fayetteville-Perry, 5-8, 135, Jr.

P: Maverrick Piotrowski, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, 145, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Blayton Cox, Corning Miller, 5-7, 160, Sr.; Chase Bailey, Racine Southern, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Braxton Dudley, Caldwell, 5-9, 166, So.; Malachi Rose-Burton, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Frank Prozy, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-4, 175, So.

RB: Jack Tencza, Fisher Catholic, 6-0, 208, Jr.; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Steven Fitzgerald, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, 250, Sr.; Logan Emnett, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Camden Crabbs, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Slade Amos, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, 180, Jr.; Alex Kilburn, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Bryar Ramey, Ashland Mapleton, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Tyler Stanley, Wellsville, 6-4, 295, Jr.

WR: Tai Malone, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-3, 166, Jr; Reilly Tyna, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-5, 187, Sr.; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 145, Jr.; Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Jackson McCormack, Greenwich South Central, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Gannon Ripke, Edgerton, 6-2, 170, So.; Nolan Beeker, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, 175, Jr.; Whyatt Parks, Caldwell, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Noah Ball, Malvern, 6-4, 180, Jr.; Cole Grope, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Cole Bunofsky, Lowellville, 6-3, 175, Sr.

OL: Carter Carpenter, Berne Union, 6-5, 340, Jr.; Carson Kellenbarger, Berne Union, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Dillon Looney, Danville, 5-11, 160, So.; Ryan Hejl, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-11, 250, Jr.; Jack Hammers, Ashtabula St. John, 5-10, 150, Sr.; Kyle Beasley, Beaver Eastern, 5-11, 220, Jr.; Brandon Boes, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-2, 295, Jr.; Demarion Gibson, Lima Perry, 6-2, 255, Jr.; Carson Kreisher, Convoy Crestview, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Troy Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Sam Foster, Malvern, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Tyson Randall, Hannibal River, 5-9, 210, Sr.; Josh Fancher, Toronto, 6-2, 328, Jr.; Patrick Valent, Warren JFK, 6-4, 270, So.; Brady Mocella, Warren JFK, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Kaden Crown, McDonald, 6-0, 285, Sr.; Hunter McCombs, McDonald, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Logan Pugh, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-5, 310, Sr.

K: Zack Hocutt, Hannibal River, 5-10, 155, Jr.

DL: Mason Looney, Danville, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Kent Petras, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 160, Sr.; David Dorko, Independence, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Tray Christy, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jayden Evans, Reedsville Eastern, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-3, 200, So.; Ben Meyer, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Mason Kiesel, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, 215, Sr.; Jonah Croucher, Caldwell, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Gage Joseph, Shadyside, 6-0, 265, Jr.; Eddie Kiernan, Warren JFK, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Michael Gumino, Warren JFK, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Eric Davis, Youngstown Valley Christian, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Aaren Landis, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-1, 200, Sr.

LB: Ashton Plowman, Cardington, 5-8, 170, So.; Brendan Sheehan, Newark Catholic, 5-10, 175, So.; Devyn Mercilliott, Ashtabula St. John, 5-8, 155, Jr.; Todd Fouts, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Jobe Carlson, Edon, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Bryson White. Malvern, 6-2, 235, Jr.; Chris Parker, Toronto, 5-10, 181, Sr.; Zach Chaney, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Garson Imes, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Clay Dean, Windham, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Nathan Gilligan, McDonald, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Nick Ferradino, McDonald, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Austin Barnes, Vienna Mathews, 6-1, 181, Jr.

DB: Jahi Glass, Columbus Crusaders, 5-7, 135, Sr.; Shane Knepp, East Knox, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Nate Nemeth, Berne Union, 5-11, 180, So.; Walker Wessecker, Danville, 5-11, 160, Fr.; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-0, 145, Jr.; Tyler Cathcart, Ashtabula St. John, 6-0, 140. Jr.; Jacob Stewart, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, 138, So.; Conner Ridenour, Reedsville Eastern, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Adam Baker, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Rhys Francis, Shadyside, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Jordan Joseph, Shadyside, 5-10, 171, Sr.; Ryan McCullough, Lisbon David Anderson, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Dominic Carkido, McDonald, 6-4, 180, Sr.; Ryan Myers, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, 163, Sr.

Eastern senior Blake Newland (7) carries the ball across midfield in front of South Gallia junior Alex Oram (10), during a Sept. 11 contest at East Shade River Stadium in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Eagles land 5 selections, Bailey chosen for Southern as well

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

