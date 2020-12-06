Rebels roll past Symmes Valley, 68-58

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Efficient enough.

The South Gallia boys basketball team led by 17 points through three quarters and had three players reach double figures on Saturday night during a 68-58 victory over visiting Symmes Valley in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Rebels (2-0) were aggresive in their approach as the hosts forced 23 turnovers and attempted 40 free throws over the course of 32 minutes. Those efforts allowed SGHS to storm out to a 16-8 first quarter advantage … and the Red and Gold never looked back.

The Vikings (1-2) kept pace in the second canto as both teams produced 18 points, giving South Gallia a 34-26 cushion entering the intermission.

Brayden Hammond and Jaxxin Mabe respectively added eight and seven points during a 20-11 third quarter surge that gave the hosts a commanding 54-37 lead entering the finale.

The Rebels were outscored 21-14 down the stretch, but they also converted 10-of-14 charity tosses during that span to complete the double-digit triumph.

SGHS made 20 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 26-of-40 at the free throw line for 65 percent.

Mabe led the hosts with 19 points, followed by Hammond with 18 points and Tristan Saber with 14 markers. Blaik Saunders was next with eight points, while Ean Combs and Garrett Frazee completed the winning tally with seven and two markers respectively.

SVHS netted 21 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also sank 12-of-18 charity tosses for 67 percent.

Luke Leith paced the Vikings with 18 points, followed by Caden Brammer with 12 points and Grayson Walsh with 10 markers.

Drew Scherer was next with six points, while Brayden Webb and Logan Justice each added four markers. Levi Best and Eli Patterson completed the scoring with two points apiece.

South Gallia returns to action Friday when it hosts Waterford in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

