Buckeyes battle past Southern, 65-60

RACINE, Ohio — Their season opener turned out to be just four minutes too long.

The Southern boys basketball team led non-conference guest Nelsonville-York by one point midway through the fourth quarter of Friday’s bout in Meigs County, but the visiting Buckeyes closed with a 15-to-9 run for a 65-60 victory.

The teams were tied at 10 eight minutes into play, and Nelsonville-York (1-1) went into halftime with a 34-29 lead after a 24-to-19 second stanza.

Southern (0-1) started the second half with a 10-to-4 run for a 39-38 lead. The teams exchanged the lead four more times in the third period, and headed into the finale tied at 45.

SHS scored four in a row to start the fourth, but NYHS fought back to take the lead at 53-51 on an Ethan Gail old-fashioned three-pointer with 3:46 to play.

A two-pointer by Arrow Drummer tied it at 53 seven seconds later, but Drew Carter hit a three-pointer with 2:30 to play, giving the guests the lead for good. NYHS hit 9-of-14 free throws over the remainder of the game, sealing the 65-60 win.

For the game, Nelsonville-York was 13-for-23 (56.5 percent) at the charity stripe, where SHS shot 10-of-12 (83.3 percent). Each team made 22 field goals, including eight three-pointers by NYHS and six from the Tornadoes.

Drummer led the Purple and Gold with 22 points, combining nine field goals and a 4-for-6 day at the foul line. Ryan Laudermilt was next with 14 points, followed by Isaac McCarty with 12 points on a quartet of three-pointers. Cruz Brinager scored five points for the hosts, Tanner Lisle added three, while Lincoln Rose and Cade Anderson recorded two points each.

For the Buckeyes, Gail led all-scorers with 26 points. Trevor Morrissey had a dozen points in the win, while Joe Tome hit a team-best three triples on his way to 11 points. Carter contributed 10 points to the winning cause, while Braydin McKee chipped in with six markers.

Southern is slated to be back on its home court on Tuesday against River Valley.

Southern senior Ryan Laudermilt (10) steals the ball and starts a fast break, during the Tornadoes’ 65-60 loss to Nelsonville-York on Friday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.8-SHS-Laudermilt.jpg Southern senior Ryan Laudermilt (10) steals the ball and starts a fast break, during the Tornadoes’ 65-60 loss to Nelsonville-York on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern senior Arrow Drummer shoots a two-pointer over Nelsonville-York senior Trevor Morrissey (33), during the Buckeyes’ 65-60 win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.8-wo-SHS-Drummer.jpg Southern senior Arrow Drummer shoots a two-pointer over Nelsonville-York senior Trevor Morrissey (33), during the Buckeyes’ 65-60 win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports SHS junior Tanner Lisle (22) knocks down a three-pointer, during the second half of Friday’s non-conference game in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.8-wo-SHS-Lisle.jpg SHS junior Tanner Lisle (22) knocks down a three-pointer, during the second half of Friday’s non-conference game in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern junior Isaac McCarty (0) shoots a two-pointer over a pair of Buckeyes, during Nelsonville-York’s 65-60 win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.8-wo-SHS-McCarty.jpg Southern junior Isaac McCarty (0) shoots a two-pointer over a pair of Buckeyes, during Nelsonville-York’s 65-60 win on Friday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

