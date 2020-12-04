Lady Hornets sting Gallia Academy, 67-32

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Not nearly as productive of a road trip as the last one.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team was held to single digits in all four quarters and shot just 22 percent from the field Thursday night during a 67-32 setback to host Coal Grove in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (1-1, 1-1 OVC) managed to keep things respectable through eight minutes of play, but the Lady Hornets (2-1, 1-1) used a 44-18 surge over the next two frames to turn a slim 11-5 first quarter edge into a comfortable 55-23 cushion headed into the finale.

CGHS — which shot 38 percent from the field — went on a small 12-9 run to close out the 35-point triumph.

Gallia Academy — which won at Ironton on Monday to open its season — went 10-of-45 from the floor and did not make a single 3-point basket. The guests also went 12-of-23 at the free throw line for 52 percent.

Maddy Petro led the Blue and White with 15 points, followed by Koren Truance with seven points and Chanee Cremeens with five markers. Regan Wilcoxon and Makayla Bryant completed the GAHS tally with respective efforts of three and two points.

Coal Grove netted 23-of-61 shot attempts overall and sank four trifectas while also going 9-of-12 at the charity stripe for 75 percent.

Addi Dillow paced the Lady Hornets with a game-high 20 points, followed by Abbey Hicks with 16 points and Kaleigh Murphy with 10 markers. Elli Holmes was next with six points, while Rylee Harmon added five points.

Kenadee Keaton chipped in four markers, while Kelsey Fracy, Autum Hicks and Jaidyn Murphy completed the winning tally with two points each.

Gallia Academy will make its home debut on Monday when it welcomes South Point for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

