Marshall welcomes Owls in home finale


The Marshall football team will play its final regular season game at Joan C. Edwards on Saturday when the Thundering Herd welcomes Rice for a Conference USA contest on Senior Day. Marshall (7-0, 4-0 CUSA East) is still the only unbeaten team in either CUSA division, while the Owls (1-2, 1-2 CUSA West) are making their third road trip of the year in just four regular season contests. The Herd — currently ranked 15th in the Associated Press poll — owns a 5-2 alltime mark against Rice, including wins in their last two meetings. Kickoff is slated for noon. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

