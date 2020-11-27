Wilt named 2nd team All-Ohio

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association has released its 2020 All-Ohio Division II boys soccer teams, featuring Gallia Academy junior forward Brody Wilt on second team.

This season, Wilt helped the Blue Devils to a 15-2-2 record, their second straight Ohio Valley Conference championship, and their first-ever district final appearence.

The GAHS junior has 64 goals in three varsity campaigns, scoring a career-best 22 goals this season. Wilt also had a career-high in assists this fall, helping on 19 goals.

Bay Village Bay claimed both top honors in Division II, with senior forward Brock Pickett as Player of the Year, and Bobby Doughterty as Coach of the Year. Lexington’s Scott Potter was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

OSSCA All-Ohio Boys Division II soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

Midfielders: Gabriel Altawil, Warren Howland, sr.; Aidan Eck, CVCA, jr.; Ben Griffig, Monroe, sr.; Owen Hadden, Tipp City Tippecanoe, sr.; Cobey Hausfeld, Cin. Wyoming, sr.; Drew Ireland, Warsaw Riverview, sr.; Carter Jensen, Lima Shawnee, sr.; Ethan Kerns, Chillicothe Unioto, sr.; Andrew Schaffer, Columbus DeSales, jr.; Austin Shields, Albany Alexander, sr.; Ian Zitney, Chagrin Falls, sr.

Forwards: Will Gehlhausen, Norwalk, sr.; Kendall Hamilton, Cin. Summit Country Day, sr.; Ryan Hawk, Columbus Hartley, sr.; Jacob Miller, Lima Shawnee, jr.; Ryan Parker, Lexington, sr.; Brock Pickett, Bay Village Bay, sr.

Defender: Tommy Buser, Richfield Revere.

Player of the Year: Brock Pickett, Bay Village Bay.

Coach of the Year: Bobby Doughterty, Bay Village Bay.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Scott Potter, Lexington.

SECOND TEAM

Midfielders: Braeden Bergstrom, Greenfield McClain, sr.; Mason Bizjak, Aurora, sr.; Christian Cora, Cleveland Benedictine, jr.; Matt Decapua, Bay Village Bay, sr.; Noah Huda, Poland Seminary, so.; Michael Kaczmarowski, Cin. Indian Hill, sr.; Joey Klein, Richfield Revere, sr.; Austin Driggs, New Concord John Glenn, jr.; Hayden Paige, Morgan, sr.; Jack Stauffer, Chagrin Falls, sr.; Seth Stoner, Bellville Clear Fork, sr.; Teddy Togliatti, Lexington, sr.; Brady Vilvens, Wilmington, sr.; Cole Walton, Waynesville, sr.; Brody Wilt, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, jr.

Forwards: Gage Weaver, Ontario, so.; Elliott Warner, New Philadelphia, jr.; Adam Tobin, St. Marys Memorial, sr.; Trace Terry, Bellbrook, jr.; Graham Nicholson, Cin. Summit Country Day, sr.; Kaden Miller, Kenton, sr.; Mike Mercure, Canfield, sr.; Trent Maisano, Columbus Watterson, jr.; Max King, Granville, sr.; Camden Herring, Plain City Jonathan Alder, jr.; Ethan Herbert, Cin. Wyoming, sr.; Mason Grudich, Milton Union, so.; Ben Goeller, Oakwood, sr.; Jayden Fuller, Norton, jr.; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, so.; Jordan Clark, Rossford, sr.; Jordan Bryant, Warsaw Riverview, sr.; Chase Alwood, Bloom Carroll, jr.; Riley Adams, Louisville, sr.

Defenders: Zarek Yoder, Edison, sr.; Nolan Sooy, Bay Village Bay, sr.; Zach Chambers, Lima Shawnee, sr.; Jonny Baileys, Tipp City Tippecanoe, sr.

Goalkeepers: Easton Delgado, Wauseon, sr; Sean Perkins, Cambridge, sr.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy junior Brody Wilt (26) evades a trio of Portsmouth West defenders, during the Blue Devils’ Oct. 22 victory on Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.28-GA-Wilt.jpg Gallia Academy junior Brody Wilt (26) evades a trio of Portsmouth West defenders, during the Blue Devils’ Oct. 22 victory on Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.