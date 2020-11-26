CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Point Pleasant had two players chosen to the 2020 West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AA volleyball team, as voted on by both coaches and members of the media within the Mountain State.

Senior Tristan Wilson was a first team selection for a second straight postseason after producing 284 kills in 63 sets, an average of 4.51 kills per game. Wilson also set a new school record with 30 kills against Poca in the Region IV, Section 1 opening round match.

Junior Addy Cottrill was a special honorable mention selection and is a first time recipient of all-state honors in volleyball. Cottrill recorded 166 kills and added a team-best 21 blocks this fall.

The Lady Knights made the program’s second consecutive state tournament appearance and ended the campaign with a 13-11 overall mark. It was the second year in a row that PPHS had two players honored, as well as the third time in four years overall.

Alyssa Hill of Philip Barbour was named the first team captain, while Payton Shreve of Grafton was the second team captain.

2020 WVSWA Class AA volleyball team

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour (Captain); Meg Williams, Shady Spring; Emily Denison, Philip Barbour; Alayna Kranis, Oak Glen; Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady Spring; Tristan Wilson, Point Pleasant; Abby Fazzini, Robert C. Byrd; Jillian Fluharty, Winfield; Olivia Jeckering, Nicholas County; Somer Stover, East Fairmont.

SECOND TEAM

Payton Shreve, Grafton (Captain); Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover; Alisea McMillion, Clay County; Gabby Floyd, Liberty Harrison; Avery Carpenter, Philip Barbour; Chloe Thompson, Shady Spring; Anyah Brown, PikeView; Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd; Erin Signorelli, Winfield; Nia Smith, Frankfort.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Faith McAfee, Herbert Hoover; Morgan Marshall, Wayne; Ziona Barnes, Weir; Ally Morris, Berkeley Springs; Adalynn Cottrill, Point Pleasant; Hollee Blair, Chapmanville; Brooke Presley, Shady Spring; Gabby Smith, Nicholas County; Virginia Breedlove, Keyser; Morgan Riffle, Lewis County; Maggie Poling, North Marion; Erica Poe, Bluefield; Anna Shaffer, Frankfort; Kaylen Parks, Independence; Jadyn Smith, Oak Glen; Sarah Brown, Westside; Lyndsey Heckert, Robert C. Byrd; Chloe Johnson, Fairmont Senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kerrigan Moore, Nitro; Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Kierstin Stroud, Wayne; Kyra Davis, Independence; Sydney Smith, Oak Glen; Mya Williams, Winfield; Carlee Spielman, Berkeley Springs; Abbie Moore, Clay County; Jordan Heckert, Robert C. Byrd; Kaelyn Kesner, Keyser; Kierra Bartholow, East Fairmont; Haleigh Riggleman, Elkins; Reyvin Cottle, Logan; Kelsei Vance, Liberty; Jayden Rogers, Roane County; Katlyn Clendenin, Sissonville; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Abby Stovall, PikeView; Blaire McUmar, Weir; Brianna Cox, Liberty; Lathea Hatfield, Westside.

Point lands 2 selections; Wilson repeats as 1st team honoree

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

