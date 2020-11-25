Lady Raiders slip past South Gallia, 47-42

BIDWELL, Ohio — It all came down to the finale.

The River Valley and South Gallia girls basketball teams were tied at 33 three quarters into Tuesday’s non-conference clash in Gallia County, with the hosts Lady Raiders pulling out a 47-42 victory after a 14-to-9 fourth quarter.

The Lady Raiders (1-1) were ahead 7-6 at the end of the opening period, which featured four lead changes.

The Lady Rebels (0-1) scored the first five points of the second quarter, but RVHS claimed the next five for a 12-11 lead. South Gallia was back in front after a two-pointer by Jessie Rutt at the 4:24 mark of the second quarter, but a Lauren Twyman got the lead back for the hosts with a trifecta 14 seconds later.

River Valley outscored South Gallia 8-to-1 over the remainder of the half and went into the break up 23-14.

A 7-to-4 run to start the second half gave the Lady Raiders their largest lead of the night, at 30-18. SGHS went on a 15-to-3 run over the rest of the period, tying it at 33 on a Macie Sanders three-pointer with just two seconds left on the third quarter clock.

A two-pointer by Rutt 30 seconds into the fourth gave South Gallia its first lead of the second half, at 35-33. RVHS freshman Emma Truance tied it at 35 with 6:55 to play, and then Hannah Jacks hit back-to-back buckets to give the hosts a 39-35 lead.

A putback basket by Ryleigh Halley got SGHS back to within two points, but Jacks hit three straight fast break layups, making the Lady Raider lead 45-37 with 2:55 to play.

South Gallia scored the next five points, getting back to within a single possession on a Makayla Waugh two-pointer with 36 seconds left. However, Truance sank a pair of free throws 12 seconds later, capping off the Lady Raiders’ 47-42 win.

For the game, SGHS claimed a 35-to-33 edge in rebounds, including 14-to-13 on the offensive glass. However, the Lady Rebels committed 27 turnovers, four more than RVHS.

The Silver and Black finished with 15 steals, 12 assists and five blocks in the contest, while the guests combined for 14 steals, seven assists and one rejection.

River Valley made 19-of-54 (35.2 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-13 (23.1 percent) three-point tries, while South Gallia was 16-of-53 (30.2 percent) from the field, including 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) from deep. Both teams made half dozen free throws, RVHS in 12 attempts for 50 percent, and SGHS in 15 tries for 40 percent.

Jacks led the Silver and Black with team-highs of 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three rejections. Truance tallied 11 points in the win, Twyman added six points, while Sierra Somerville scored three. Morrisa Barcus, Allie Holley and Brooklin Clonch each had two points for the victors.

Rutt paced South Gallia with 11 points and six boards, followed by Sanders with 10 points and six rebounds. Tori Triplett came up with eight points and a team-best three assists for the guests, while Ryleigh Halley added six points and six rebounds. Waugh recorded four points for the Red and Gold, Kennedey Lambert added two points, while Gabby Spurlock scored one.

Leading the SGHS defense, Rutt and Sanders had three steals each, while Triplett had two steals and a block.

These teams are slated to meet again on Jan. 18 in Mercerville.

The Lady Raiders will be back on their home court on Saturday against Rock Hill. Next for the Lady Rebels, a trip to Trimble on Dec. 3 for their Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener.

River Valley senior Hannah Jacks (2) shoots a two-pointer over South Gallia's Tori Triplett (3), during the Lady Raiders' five-point win on Tuesday in Bidwell, Ohio. South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt (11) hits a fast break layup in front of River Valley junior Morrisa Barcus (12) during the third quarter of the Lady Raiders' 47-42 win on Tuesday in Bidwell, Ohio. South Gallia's Tori Triplett (3) fires a three-point attempt over River Valley's Morrisa Barcus, during the Lady Raiders' five-point win on Tuesday in Bidwell, Ohio. RVHS junior Brooklin Clonch (1) brings the ball up court in front of classmate Allie Holley, during Tuesday's non-league bout in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

